Molecor will be hosting a webinar titled Circular Economy and Sustainability in Oriented PVC Water Networks on 25 May 2021.

Business Development and Marketing Director Dolores Herran will be tackling the topics that include the elements that influence these economic, social and environmental issues, as well as all the product improvements that have been carried out at Molecor.

Molecor Webinar: Circular Economy and Sustainability in Oriented PVC Water Networks

Governments are increasingly proposing environmental policies in order to seek solutions for the environment, as well as for more sustainable development of resources. This webinar will present the contribution of Molecor PVC-O pipes and fittings to this sustainable development, such as their lower energy consumption and lower associated CO2 production.

Topics to be discussed also include an introduction to circular economy and how Molecor contributes, the EU plastics Strategy, and a rundown of Molecor’s commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Herran is a mechanical engineer specialising in mechanics and heat transfer. Following graduation from the Unversidad Politécnica de Madrid, Herran studied business engineering at the Universidad Europea de Madrid and gained an Executive MBA from IE Business School, Madrid. She joined Molecor in 2007 to develop and launch new technologies.