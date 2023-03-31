Alpha Technologies collaborates with the University of Akron in ‘multifaceted’ training programme

Alpha Technologies, polymer testing and analysis company, has announced its commitment to collaborating with The University of Akron (UA) in a multifaceted programme that includes scholarship support, equipment donation, training, and participation in the University’s co-op programme.

Alpha Technologies will donate a $10,000 scholarship each year for the next five years to the UA School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering. Additionally, the company will donate a new Premier RPA (Rubber Process Analyzer) for University use. The donation will support a number of researchers, including Dr. Li Jia, professor of polymer science and chemistry, who is working on overcoming performance issues with the use of recycled rubber so that more sustainable tires can become a reality.

Dr. Craig Menzemer, dean of the College of Engineering and Polymer Science said: “We greatly appreciate the support of Alpha Technologies and their commitment to our College and University. Industrial partnerships are key to the success of our students by providing them opportunities to use state-of-the-art equipment in their field of study and real-world experiences through co-op, which strengthen their skillsets while encouraging strong talent development in Northeast Ohio.”

Alpha Technologies will also participate in the University’s co-op programme and offer free rheometry training once per year to students. These initiatives are part of Alpha Technologies’ strategy of delivering deeper material insights for its customers and gaining new insights from academia.

Neil Friery, president of Alpha Technologies said: "We are honored to be collaborating with The University of Akron to support sustainable polymer research, We partner with the best polymer universities in the world to support research in material performance and sustainability. And we are building the future of rheology testing technology with the next generation of engineers, who are being trained at these universities."

The company says this collaboration with The University of Akron highlights Alpha Technologies’ commitment to supporting sustainable materials research and furthering education in polymer science and engineering.