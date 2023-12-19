Biesterfeld and Celanese Expand Partnership to Boost Market Reach in EMEA, South-East Asia, and Brazil

Key Highlights:

Biesterfeld secures expanded distribution rights for Celanese's product ranges in the EMEA region, South-East Asia, and Brazil.

The partnership includes non-exclusive rights to Rynite PETP, Selar PA, Zytel HTN PPA, and Santoprene TPV, among others.

The collaboration aims to foster joint growth and market development, particularly in emerging markets.

In a significant move to strengthen their market presence, international distributor Biesterfeld and global technical plastics manufacturer Celanese have announced an expansion of their collaboration. The enhanced agreement includes broadening distribution rights and a joint focus on developing new markets, particularly in the EMEA region, South-East Asia, and Brazil.

Expanded Rights in EMEA

Under the new arrangement, Biesterfeld will maintain exclusive distribution rights in most of the EMEA region for several of Celanese's products, including Rynite PETP, Selar PA, Zytel HTN PPA, and Santoprene TPV. Notably, the partnership will gain new momentum in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Ireland, and the Baltic states. Here, Biesterfeld will distribute these materials non-exclusively for the first time, with certain exclusions like Santoprene TPV in select Nordic countries. The Middle East and Israel will experience a similar expansion, while South Africa will see a mutually exclusive partnership.

Broader Portfolio and Non-Exclusive Rights

Additionally, Biesterfeld's future non-exclusive distribution rights will be enhanced with the inclusion of Celanese's Celanex PBT, Celanyl PA, Ecomid recycled PA, and Frianyl PA product ranges, expanding the distributor's portfolio across the entire EMEA region. Moreover, Tynex filaments have been added to their joint portfolio, with Biesterfeld receiving exclusive distribution rights in the EMEA region.

Growth in South-East Asia and Brazil

The expansion is not limited to the EMEA region. The companies are set to continue their joint expansion in the ASEAN region, with a new exclusive agreement for the Santoprene TPV product family. In Brazil, the existing distribution rights will extend to cover additional complementary product ranges.

Martin Rathke, Business Manager Engineering Polymers at Biesterfeld Plastic, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded partnership: "Celanese has grown to become the world's largest manufacturer of engineering thermoplastics. The new agreement will enable us to amplify our successful and trusting partnership. We have great opportunities for shared growth in the years ahead, not just in the EMEA region but also in Brazil and, above all, in South-East Asia. We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation."

This strategic expansion signals a significant step for both companies in strengthening their global footprint and market influence, particularly in key emerging markets.