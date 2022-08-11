At K 2022, Braunform will present its patented innovation RotaricE² for compact integration solutions (Hall 1, Booth C26) demonstrated by a mould for a Luer connector, a closure cap with applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

× Expand Braunform Braunform aims to make and break moulds at K 2022 4+4-cavity injection mould for Luer-Connector

The RotaricE² technology is a combination of two-component, servo technology and final assembly of the component in a very limited space. The focus is on reducing costs under the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) approach while increasing production efficiency. By means of the translational closure of caps in the mould, it is possible to positively influence all production factors.

Braunform also provides a sustainable mould concept that ensures production via process control. The project was realised alongside partners Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, Ewikon Heißkanalsysteme GmbH, Agathon Deutschland GmbH, iQtemp GmbH, Kistler Instrumente GmbH, Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co. KG, Oerlikon Balzers Coating Germany GmbH and Uddeholm.

RotaricE² resulted in savings of over 45 per cent in the production process, according to a Braunform press release. The technology is said to save time and money by eliminating the need for two injection moulds and machines. Braunform developed the redirection of a rotary movement into a translational movement within a mould. The integrated servo-electric, rotary drives move in the mould quickly, gently and with wear detection. This solution is believed to be advantageous as it enables a compact radial arrangement of mould cavities with slides or masking devices around a sprue or side-gate system.

During the exhibition, an example of this mould principle will be showcased at by Arburg (Hall 13, Booth A13-1 - B13). On an Arburg Allrounder More, the 2C article with small dimensions will be produced with a diameter of 10mm and a length of 11mm.

The special feature of the mould is the combination of the capping function and the unscrewing function of the Luer-Lock thread in one multi-component sidegate mould.

Process monitoring takes place by means of two indirect pressure sensors per mould cavity developed by Kistler. To implement the complete project, hot runner specialist Ewikon equipped the hot side with a Smart-Control system to ensure permanent data analysis and evaluation. Also involved in the project was the mould-making partner Meusburger.

With the RotaricE² mould concept, Meusburger will present (Hall 1, Booth C30) a technologically innovative and creative approach to resource-efficient production by integrating several production steps into a single mould concept.