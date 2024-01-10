ColVisTec receives SKZ "Premium Partner Research" award

Key Highlights:

Starting in 2024, the SKZ Plastics Center will award the coveted "Premium Partner" distinction not only to educational partners, but also to research partners retroactively for the year 2023.

ColVisTec AG from Berlin is one of the first award winners and is being honoured for years of successful cooperation in research and development.

For several years, the SKZ Plastics Center has been honouring close partners in the field of education with the "Premium Partner Education" award and has already presented a corresponding plaque to various companies in the plastics industry. Starting in 2024, the Würzburg-based institute will also present the award to long-standing research and development partners in the various fields of activity. ColVisTec AG from Berlin is thus one of the first winners in the research category.

"Honouring cooperation"

"We would like to thank SKZ not only for the current excellent cooperation, but also for the many years we have worked together on various projects," says Dr. Linda Mittelberg, group leader spectroscopy at SKZ.

"I can't remember a year in the last ten years when we haven't worked together with SKZ on a research project. We already have the next ideas in the pipeline and look forward to continuing this successful cooperation," adds Fuat Eker, director of sales, marketing and customisation at ColVisTec AG.

Numerous joint successes

Research in the field of spectroscopy primarily serves the further development of inline measurement methods for quality assurance in the plastics industry. ColVisTec develops, adapts and applies unique technology and software solutions based on inline UV-Vis spectrophotometry for the coating, pharmaceutical, plastics and chemical industries.

The two partners have already achieved numerous successes, such as the recently completed ZIM project "RecyColor", in which the colour of recycled material can be automatically corrected.

The SKZ is a member of the Zuse Association. This is an association of independent, industry-related research institutions that pursue the goal of improving the performance and competitiveness of industry, especially SMEs, through innovation and networking.