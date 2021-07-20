Guala Closures Group has joined the Air France-KLM Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme to take actions to reduce CO2 emissions and change the ecological transition of aviation.

Guala Closures joins Air France-KLM Sustainable Aviation Fuel programme

Guala Closures sees its membership of the programme as a natural extension of the commitment to sustainability in its own production and product design, as well as its Corporate Social Responsibility goals.

The aim of the SAF programme is to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector through an alternative fuel that could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85 per cent. The programme is part of the Air France-KLM initiative on eco-sustainability which allows companies to play an active role in the future of green travel. Such fuels can be made from waste oils, waste products and forest residues for incorporation into jet fuel without any engine modifications.

As an established corporate customer of Air France and KLM, Guala Closures can now make an estimate of the CO2 emissions associated with its travel. This will enable the company to determine an annual contribution it wishes to devote to the SAF programme. All contributions will be invested in the sourcing and consumption of SAF, which will support the creation of a sustainable aviation fuel industry.

Guala Closures CEO Gabriele Del Torchio said: “Membership of the Air France KLM SAF programme is perfectly in line with our own corporate objectives. Every part of a company’s impact on the planet must be evaluated … By acting together with our business partners we can have a real impact in the reduction of carbon emissions in many ways. The Group congratulates the airline on this initiative, which we are proud to support.”