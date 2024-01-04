Gunther UK Announces Exclusive Partnership with RTC Couplings

Key Highlights:

Gunther UK will now provide RTC Couplings' comprehensive product range, offering advanced solutions tailored to the injection moulding and toolmaking industry.

Enhanced technical support and expertise will be available, leveraging the combined strength of both companies' experienced engineering teams.

A vast and diverse product portfolio from RTC Couplings will offer competitive alternatives to existing brands, covering a broad range of applications.

Gunther UK RTC type 100

Gunther UK, a key figure in the UK and Ireland's injection moulding and toolmaking industry, has announced an exclusive agency agreement with RTC Couplings, a globally recognized leader in high-performance coupling solutions. This strategic partnership is set to redefine the standards of efficiency and quality in the sector.

The collaboration is expected to bring a new level of performance and efficiency to the industry, with Gunther UK's customer-centric approach synergizing with RTC Couplings' innovative products. "Our partnership with RTC Couplings is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions," said Reiner Heendeniya, Sales Director at Gunther UK. "We are excited to provide exceptional value by combining our in-depth knowledge with RTC's advanced technology."

Both companies are confident that this alliance will lead to significant advancements in the injection moulding and toolmaking sector, cementing their positions as industry leaders.