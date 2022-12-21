Injection Moulder Integrity announces new software and operations deal.

Palantir Technologies, a builder of operating systems for Integrity Mould & Tool, an injection moulding company has announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company's growth and cement its leading position in the market.

This multi-year, multi-million dollar deal is aimed to help optimise Integrity's operations from the factory floor to sales, product design, scheduling and engineering.

Founded in 2000 by a mould maker, Integrity has grown from a single plant to five facilities in three locations in North America, projecting revenue of more than C$230 million in 2023 Integrity is setting up connectors to extract data from its machines; this machine connectivity will be extended and augmented by Palantir.

potential Paul DiGiovanni, Integrity's founder and CEO said: "Thanks to our talented and hardworking team, we had extracted all the potential out of our current system but wanted a more advanced data platform to reach our full potential Paul DiGiovanni, Integrity's founder and CEO. Palantir Foundry is aligned with our desire to act with speed to push the boundaries of what is possible and will help take Integrity to a new level."

Palantir believes software has a critical role in ensuring the job security of tomorrow's workforce and its technology aims to amplify, not replace, human decision making.

David MacNaughton, president of Palantir Technologies Canada said: "Our partners at Integrity recognize that software and technology are key for North American manufacturers to compete globally and to preserve manufacturing jobs.This partnership shows how our cutting-edge technology can benefit companies of all sizes, and we are proud to support Integrity's pursuit of excellence."