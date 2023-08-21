Kingsmoor packaging lays down marker for sustainable future with solar panel collaboration

Kingsmoor Packaging claims its recent collaboration with Mypower, a solar energy solutions provider, has resulted in an extensive PV solar panel investment for their Somerton manufacturing facility. Once installed, the company claims that the system will mark a significant step forward in the thermoformed packaging specialist’s commitment to sustainability, as the company aims to achieve 50% of its annual energy consumption from on-site renewable sources by the end of 2023.

× Expand Kingsmoor and Mypower collaboration

Following the recent announcement of Kingsmoor's brand refresh and their new strapline, "Forming A Better Future”, this renewable energy project aims to serve as testament to the company's dedication to this vision.

With the integration of technologies such as a free air chiller system and smart compressor systems, Kingsmoor says it has taken substantial strides to reduce its carbon footprint during the manufacturing process. The latest investment in on-site renewable energy further strengthens their mission to minimise environmental impact. By harnessing the power of solar energy, Kingsmoor Packaging aims to significantly contribute to the production of their own energy needs.

In addition to the focus on energy sustainability, Kingsmoor remains dedicated to utilising materials with high recycled content, ensuring all products are ‘100% recyclable.’ The company claims its R&D team is continuously exploring innovative packaging designs that prioritise lightweight construction and reduced plastic usage, exemplified by their ‘Cirrus’ packaging solution.

Kingsmoor's PV solar panel investment represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to sustainable practices.