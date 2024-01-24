Meraxis and Fortum Cooperate in Europe-Wide Distribution of Recyclates

Key Highlights:

The Swiss trading group Meraxis and the Finnish company Fortum Recycling & Waste (Fortum) are deepening their existing cooperation with a strategic partnership.

Meraxis will distribute Fortum recyclates throughout Europe. The offer includes PP, HDPE and LDPE recyclates as well as customised re-compounds. Through this cooperation, Meraxis is expanding its product range of recyclates and can thus offer its customers an even larger portfolio of sustainable material alternatives to prime material.

Fortum recyclates are made from post-consumer waste in Northern Europe. They are of high quality, durable, versatile as well as reliably available. Meraxis customers can also obtain customised re-compounds from Fortum Circo that are specifically tailored to their applications and products.

Product development in the Fortum-laboratory tailors technical properties such as strength, processability, and colour to individual customer requirements. Fortum Circo materials are suitable for the manufacture of a wide range of products such as household goods, parts for the automotive and furniture industries, and garden tools. Special grades meet the EU toy standard.

“With Fortum Circo, we are expanding our range of high-quality recyclates. Our customers will also benefit from the Finnish company’s strong expertise in recycling and material development. Together, we are pursuing the goal of offering polymer processors tailor-made sustainable material alternatives. After all, switching from conventional to recycled plastics is one of the most important levers for reducing CO2 emissions,” said Eddy Khatib, product manager recycling at Meraxis.

”We are pleased to continue and deepen our collaboration with Meraxis. This offers us full-service solutions and access to European converters and brand owners. Through this strategic partnership we are expanding our distribution network in Europe. This will help us to drive the circular economy and promote wider acceptance of recycled plastic materials,” said Anniina Rasmus, commercial manager, BL Plastics, Fortum Recycling & Waste.

In addition to recyclates, Meraxis also offers biopolymers, prime materials, additives, masterbatches, trade parts, and investment goods for the polymer processing industry in its one-stop shop. The portfolio further includes services relating to procurement, logistics, development, and processing. Plastics processors get everything they need from one company.