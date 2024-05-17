Merriott and Talisman team up to boost UK contract manufacturing

Key Highlights:

Two UK contract moulders – Merriott Plastics and Talisman – have just combined to create a multi-site, multi-competence business.

The newly expanded company will provide customers - particularly in the Midlands, South West and South East - with improved and local product development, manufacture, logistics and technical support.

Expand Talisman/Merriott Andrew Lawrence, MD Merriott, (left) sealing the deal with Shaun Champion, MD Talisman (right)

The new grouping will be led by Shaun Champion of Talisman and Andrew Lawrence, Merriott Plastics. Lawrence said: "We are truly delighted to announce this historic merger; bringing both these industry names together in the service of our customers and for UK manufacturing - while also honouring the legacy tradition that has brought us together."

That legacy tradition is considerable: Talisman (known as LGG Charlesworth until 2018) is more than one hundred years old while Merriott Mouldings began production in the village of Merriott, Somerset in 1938 and ICM in Rochester, Kent in 1947. Each company is a member of the British Plastics Federation and has contributed greatly to the growth and culture of UK Plastics plc.

Changing times, however, require a dynamic response to business that builds on tradition: Shaun Champion Talisman Plastics managing director notes that ‘growth at Talisman in the last 5 years has seen us doubling our turnover and making major investments in people and equipment. This merger enables that rate of growth to continue – providing ‘win-win’ for us - but also great things for our customers, current and future.’

Indeed, Merriott Talisman customers in primary group markets such as automotive, electrical, defence and air and fluid movement can now look forward to the many benefits that will flow from the new business which is expected to turnover in excess of £15m sales this year.

The joint technical moulding capacity from both companies provides machinery capability from 25 to 1,100 tonnes, including injection, compression and composite moulding services for products weighing from 5 grams to 10 kg.

Other Merriott Talisman services include:

Design, Development & Prototyping

Tooling Design & Manufacture

Raw Material Selection Advice

Injection, Compression and Composite Moulding

CNC Routing and Ultrasonic Welding

Assembly & Post Moulding Finishing & Printing

Delivery & Storage

Champion added: "Throughout the new company our key focus will always be about doing the right thing for our customers. Andrew and I therefore encourage all to call up, get in touch and put this commitment to the test. We are also exhibiting at Plastics Live 2024, Coventry Arena, June 12-13, 2024 so please make a date to visit our stand then."

Andrew Lawrence remarked that the company is excited to be bringing together the wealth of expertise and knowledge that exists within its businesses, thus creating a formidable team.