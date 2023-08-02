Pledge2Recycle, RECOUP and Fun Kids collaborate to launch educational podcast

Pledge2Recycle Plastics & RECOUP Collaborate with Fun Kids to Launch "Sort it out" Summer Programme.

Pledge2Recycle Plastics and RECOUP has announced a collaboration with Fun Kids, a UK radio station for children, that aims to introduce an engaging and educational programme, "Sort it out," designed for children during the summer holidays and beyond.

"Sort it out" aims to inspire young minds to learn about recycling plastics and sustainability in a fun and interactive way. With the support of Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics mascot, 'Monty’, Fun Kids has produced a series of podcasts that aim to ‘captivate’ children and foster their understanding of environmental responsibility. Through entertaining storytelling and informative content, children will discover the importance of recycling and how they can contribute to a greener future.

Gregory Watson, Managing Director at Fun Kids, said: “In today’s busy world with many competing things distracting children, it can be hard to get important messages across. We had great fun working with Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics and RECOUP to create bespoke audio content to help open children’s ears and eyes to plastic recycling in a fun and accessible style.” Parents and caregivers are encouraged to seize this opportunity to educate and entertain their children during the summer holidays. The "Sort it out" podcasts can be accessed through Fun Kids' official website at Pledge2Recycle Plastics Sort it Out - Fun Kids - the UK's children's radio station (funkidslive.com).

Carly Dadge, Communications and Marketing Manager at RECOUP, added:"We believe that fostering environmental awareness from an early age is essential for building a sustainable future. Collaborating with Fun Kids allows us to reach a wide audience of young learners and instil in them a passion for plastic recycling and protecting our planet."

The "Sort it out" program is part of an ongoing commitment by Fun Kids, Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics and RECOUP to drive positive environmental change and nurture a generation of eco-conscious citizens.