SKZ enters Romanian plastics market by acquiring new sales partner

Key Highlights:

SKZ - German Plastics Center is entering the Romanian market after signing a distribution agreement with Plastics Bavaria Equipment & Services srl.

The partnership will leverage Plastics Bavaria's position in the Romanian plastics market and experience in plastics processing machinery, injection moulding and extrusion.

SKZ will offer its full range of training courses in Romania, spanning from classroom sessions in Germany to on-site and online training options, extending its educational services to the Romanian plastics market.

With the beginning of 2024, SKZ – German Plastics Center will enter the Romanian plastics market together with its new sales partner Plastics Bavaria Equipment & Services srl. Plastics Bavaria has been an integral part of the Romanian plastics market for many decades in the areas of plastics processing machinery, injection moulding and extrusion, and already represents various players in the industry on the market.

"With Plastics Bavaria, SKZ now has a partner in the Romanian market who knows the needs of potential customers, has strong ties to the plastics industry, and will actively raise the profile of SKZ in Romania in cooperation with the headquarters in Würzburg," said Matthias Ruff, authorised signatory and head of Sales Education & Research at SKZ.

All SKZ training courses available

The new SKZ sales agency will distribute all SKZ training courses - including classroom training in Germany, on-site training in Romania at the customers floor shop or in Plastic Bavarias technical centre, live online courses from the SKZ online studio and web-based training. In the area of training, SKZ is a knowledge provider from the shop floor to C-level. SKZ's research and development services also extend to the Romanian plastics market.

SKZ has been working internationally for years

"We are celebrating 20 years plus of activity with many hundreds of implemented projects and a wide range of services in the plastics industry, here in Romania. Thus partnering with SKZ only comes natural, extending the courses offered to our trusted clients with the valuable know how SKZ provides. This partnership puts both, SKZ and PBR, at the forefront of the industry in Romania empowering our customers and broadening the education level of the plastics processing community," added Radu Mares, CEO of Plastics Bavaria.

Benjamin Baudrit, deputy managing director Education & Research at SKZ, concluded: "SKZ has been active internationally for years and we have not really been present in Romania with our training activities. This is about to change!"