Solvay and GKN Aerospace renew collaboration agreement

Chemicals and plastics company Solvay, and GKN Aerospace have signed an extension to their 2017 collaboration agreement. Under the agreement, both businesses are developing a joint thermoplastic composites (TPC) roadmap to explore new materials and manufacturing processes for aerospace structures, while jointly targeting future strategic high-rate programs. In addition Solvay will remain a GKN Aerospace preferred supplier for TPC materials.

× Expand Solvay and GKN renew agreement

Over the past six years, Solvay and GKN Aerospace have engaged on projects such as a TPC wing rib program where the use of TPC and a one shot manufacturing process that the companies claim enabled the development of a lighter and cost competitive part; as well as the development of a cost effective AFP TPC fuselage panel opening the door to primary structure applications.

Fabrizio Ponte, Head of Solvay Thermoplastic Platform said: “We are excited to continue collaborating with GKN Aerospace. Going forward our teams will specifically work on next generation TPC materials and processes for aerospace applications including commercial aviation and Advanced Air Mobility. Our particular focus on high rate manufacturing solutions for medium and large structures.”

Arnt Offringa, Director of GKN Aerospace’s Global Technology Centre in the Netherlands added: “We are delighted to renew our agreement with Solvay. Lightweight technologies will play a key role in the journey to more sustainable aviation and working together has strengthened our technology leadership in thermoplastic innovation. Collaboration will be vital as we continue to push the boundaries of technology in order to meet our sustainability targets.”