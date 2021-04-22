SUEZ, LyondellBasell and Samsonite have reaffirmed their commitment to reducing their clients’ environmental footprint by developing even more sustainable products.

SUEZ and LyondellBasell extend collaboration with Samsonite

Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), the plastics recycling joint venture of SUEZ and LyondellBasell, has renewed its collaboration with Samsonite for its Magnum Eco suitcase collection, which leverages QCP’s expertise in high-quality polymer recycling.

Samsonite turned to QCP to benefit from its expertise in plastics recycling and recovery to take part in the conception of this new collection. Designed in Europe, the suitcases are made from household plastic packaging waste from the Netherlands and Belgium. Using the innovative Recyclex technology, the exterior shells are made entirely from recycled plastics and the interior fabric is also developed from 100 per cent recycled PET bottles.

Christine Riley Miller, Samsonite’s Global Director of Sustainability, said: “We are continuously looking for new ways to reduce our environmental footprint across our operations. This includes innovating how our products are made so we play our part in repurposing plastic waste.”

Richard Roudeix, LyondellBasell SVP of Olefins and Polyolefins for EMEA and India, added: “LyondellBasell is taking definitive action to advance its circular economy ambitions, and the Samsonite Magnum Eco luggage is a perfect demonstration of bringing this valuable plastic resource back to life … We are honoured to join Samsonite in being part of this sustainable solution to help end plastic waste in the environment.”

Jean-Marc Boursier, Senior EVP of SUEZ in charge of the France Region and Group COO, continued: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Samsonite. R&D, a key driver of growth and differentiation for the SUEZ Group, combined with our expertise in recycling high-quality polymers, played an important role in the development of this new suitcase range. We are proud to offer concrete circular solutions and technologies to our customers. We are particularly vigilant in ensuring the traceability, compliance and sustainability of the plastics that we recycle, with LyondellBasell, within the QCP joint venture.”

This new collaboration comes after QCP’s acquisition in December 2020 of TIVACO, a plastic recycling company located in Belgium.