Tex Plastics developing training academy with Sierra 57 Consult

With a focus on recruitment in both of its plastic injection facilities, Derby-based Tex Plastics has entered into a strategic partnership to develop its own training academy.

× Expand Justin Davies, MD at Tex Plastics Group presents the group's Mould Training certificate to Rebecca Parsons, Mould Trainee at Tex Plastics

In a strategic partnership with Sierra 57 Consult, Tex Plastics has developed several bespoke career pathway training programmes. This, according to a statement made by the firm, is because “very few people consciously think about a career in plastic injection moulding”. Although there are training programs available, in reality these have been too narrowly focused toward various tasks or abilities (i.e. that a person will need to perform certain functions required in his job). Neville Dudley and Richard Brown of Sierra 57 have been working closely with Richard Bromley and Justin Davies of Tex Plastics, conducting skills gap analyses to ascertain a long term foundation for “people investment, people retention”.

Understanding the work environment, the role the individual plays within it, plus the wider opportunities within the business has been key, say the two firms. The most effective training for any technician, they report, comes from the training they receive within the position they hold. To have strong technical knowledge, an individual must be exposed to nearly all departments within their working environment.

left-to-right: Richard Bromley, Processing Manager, Tex Plastics; Neville Dudley, Moulding Trainer, Sierra 57 Consult; Rebecca Parsons, Mould Trainee, Tex Plastics; Kevin Payne, Operations Manager, Tex Plastics

Working with Sierra 57, Tex Plastics developed a complex skill matrix that outlines the needs of its different teams. The group uses this matrix to plan a training approach specifically tailored to each individual joining the company. This has led to improvements in staff retention.

Within Tex Plastics Group there are many opportunities combined with accredited training, including: