Anticipation builds for K 2025 in Düsseldorf

Key Highlights:

Exhibition space at K 2025 is seeing enormous global interest, with all 18 halls of the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre fully booked ahead of its opening date on 8 October.

Under the motto "The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible," the 2025 plastics and rubber show will spotlight key industry themes such as Circular Economy, Digitalisation, and Social Responsibility.

More than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world including across Europe, America and Asia will present their latest innovations and technologies to a global audience.

Exhibition space at K 2025 is in high demand all over the world. Under the motto: The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible the coming K will focus on the industry’s relevant fields of action: Circular Economy, Digitalisation and Social Responsibility.

K 2025 will follow on from an extremely successful event in 2022. After the official registration deadline in late May one thing is certain: all renowned companies in the international plastics and rubber industry will take part in this trade fair held in October next year. Demand for stand space is high and all 18 halls of Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre and the outdoor premises will be fully occupied again.

To Erhard Wienkamp, managing director at Messe Düsseldorf, the great interest shown by the industry as a whole confirms the outstanding position of K Düsseldorf: “K 2025 will provide the complete overview of a plastics industry undergoing transformation and again have a plethora of impressive innovations in store. We know that many of our exhibitors are already preparing their product innovations and presentations at full speed. Düsseldorf will once again provide forward-looking impetus for the entire plastics and rubber industry.”

More than 3,000 exhibitors will participate in K 2025 from 8 to 15 October and introduce their ranges to the global expert audience in the areas of:

Raw materials, auxiliaries

Semi-finished products, technical components and reinforced plastic parts

Machinery and equipment for the plastics and rubber industry

Suppliers from Germany, Italy, Turkey, Austria, Switzerland and the USA will be well-represented while the number of producers from China, India and Taiwan has increased yet again.

“The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible.” reads the slogan of K 2025, which is complemented by three core messages “Shaping the Circular Economy”, “Embracing Digitalisation” and “Caring about People”. This places the focus on the three most relevant fields of action for the sector: Circular Economy, Digitalisation and People. The latter involves corporate social responsibility just as much as future career perspectives for young professionals in the plastics and rubber sectors.