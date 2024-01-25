Arburg at Chinaplas 2024: A Focus on Mobility and Automation

Key Highlights:

Arburg will showcase itself as a technology and system partner at Chinaplas 2024, focusing on applications in the automotive and medical industries.

The exhibits will also address the specific needs of the Chinese market, and how Arburg aims to provide insights on digital transformation and automation solutions.

Arburg's interactive exhibition area, arburgSOLUTIONworld, will provide trade visitors with valuable insights and consultations.

At Chinaplas, which takes place from 23 to 26 April 2024, Arburg will present itself as a comprehensive technology and system partner for the efficient production of plastic parts.

The focus will be on applications for the automotive and medical industries. Three Allrounder exhibits will demonstrate the fully automatic overmoulding of inserts, the processing of liquid silicone (LSR) and the production of sophisticated medical components.

In addition to injection moulding technology, Arburg will showcase additive manufacturing and automation and offer trade visitors comprehensive and individual advice in the interactive arburgSOLUTIONworld exhibition area.

"At Chinaplas 2024, we will be exhibiting in the same hall as the Asian injection molding machine manufacturers for the first time, bringing us even closer to our local customers.The mobility sector in particular, and especially electric vehicles in the mid and upper price segments, are successful in the Chinese market. This is why we have focused our exhibits on this area," emphasised Zhao Tong, managing director of the Arburg organisations in China.

"At arburgSOLUTIONworld, we are pooling our consulting expertise at the trade fair stand. China has built the world's largest 5G network and digital transformation is currently a hot topic for our customers. Our experts will be on hand to answer questions and present our digital products as well as automation solutions and services."

arburgSOLUTIONworld

The unique interactive exhibition area "arburgSOLUTIONworld" is not only an eye-catcher, but also offers trade visitors real added value. Arburg experts will be on hand at five stations around a four-metre-high LED column to provide customised consultations - for example on the use of the arburgXworld customer portal and the Arburg host computer system ALS. Other key topics include increasing efficiency through automation, advice on injection moulds, the arburgGREENworld sustainability programme and all aspects of service and training.

Injection moulding highlights and automation

Arburg Zhao Tong, Managing Director, Arburg China

At the Arburg Technology Factory Pinghu, machines are built to customer specifications, automated if necessary and tested intensively. This also applies to the Chinaplas exhibits, where automation components and moulds also come from Asian suppliers. This includes an Allrounder 1600 T rotary table machine, which overmoulds metal inserts with glass fibre-reinforced PA6 in a 4-cavity mould from Concraft to produce connecting parts for the mobility sector. The demanding handling tasks in this turnkey system are performed by a Kuka six-axis robot.

The Allrounder 470 H with innovative hybrid machine technology is another highlight. It is particularly good at saving energy and conserving resources, and is efficient in production, user-friendly and reliable. The new machine from the Hidrive series was presented for the first time in the anniversary year 2023 and has been available worldwide together with the sizes 520 and 570 since spring 2024. The exhibit manufactures adapters from polycarbonate for medical technology and is automated with a Flexlift. This linear robotic system from Arburg is designed as an entry-level solution for the automated production of moulded parts and is available exclusively for the Asian market.

The third injection moulding exhibit, an electric Allrounder 470 E Golden Electric, produces precise LSR components for the automotive industry. The machine is equipped with an 8-cavity mould and is also automated with a Flexlift linear robotic system.

Industrial additive manufacturing

At Chinaplas 2024, Arburg will be demonstrating the benefits and added value that can be achieved through industrial additive manufacturing with a Freeformer. Using Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF), functional parts, operating equipment and robotic grippers can be 3D printed based on original plastic granulates, even from very soft materials and in hard/soft combinations.