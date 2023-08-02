Arburg brings 100th anniversary celebrations to Ireland

Following the success of ARBURG’s ‘Anniversary Days’ celebrations in Lossburg Germany, and what the company says was a successful open day event at ARBURG UK in Warwick, ARBURG is delighted to be bringing the celebrations to Athlone, Ireland, on 7th September 2023.

As previously covered by Interplas Insights, 2023 marks a special anniversary for ARBURG as the company commemorates 100 years of the Hehl family business. To celebrate, ARBURG is hosting a series of anniversary events, providing industry peers with an opportunity to celebrate, socialise, learn and explore industry topics.

ARBURG says it is delighted to extend an invitation to all within the Irish plastics sector to visit the First Polymer Training site in Athlone, Ireland, on Thursday 7th September 2023, for a day of celebrations, insights and networking.

A Unique Event Tailored to the Irish Market

ARBURG says that Visitors to the event can look forward to exploring topics of the Irish plastics market, with presentations and discussions focusing on improving sustainability, energy efficiency, digitalisation and maximising your OEE, specifically within the medical and healthcare sectors.

Guests will be welcomed for registration from 08:15 onwards, with exhibits and refreshments before the presentations and demonstrations commence. A complimentary lunch will be served, with opportunities to network and socialise throughout the day, which will conclude around 16:00.

ARBURG's 370 A full-electric Allrounder with GESTICA operator platform will also be on display throughout the event.

Expert Presentations on Industry Topics

Central to the event is a series of expert presentations and discussions on the hot topics impacting manufacturers today. Delivered by ARBURG and selected industry partners, the day's presentations will focus on saving money, sustainability, energy efficiency, digitalisation, and maximising your OEE.

Dr Robin Kent of Tangram Technology is the day's keynote speaker, and ARBURG will be giving away a limited number of signed copies of his book "Sustainability Management in Plastics Processing," recently published in collaboration with the BPF.

Robin's presentation "Sustainability – It's not what you think it is" will surely be a highlight from one of the world's leading experts in sustainability in manufacturing, and early registrants will have a chance to take home one of his books!

Dr Kent has published over 500 technical papers and has published six books on plastics manufacturing. He is recognised as one of the world's leading experts in sustainability in plastics manufacturing.

Other speakers include:

Catherine Collins (Network Manager, First Polymer Training Skillnet)

Samira Uharek (Sustainability Manager, ARBURG GmbH + Co KG)

Reiner Heendeniya (Sales Director, Günther UK)

Joern Sengelaub (Head of Sales, Contura MTC)

Richard Payne (Segment Leader – Healthcare, Ultrapolymers)

Noel Gately (Technology Gateway Manager, APT)

For a complete listing of speakers and presentation topics and the day’s full itinerary, or to register your interest, please visit the event website.

Accommodation

For guests travelling from further afield, ARBURG and Partners have secured a limited number of rooms at the beautiful Hodson Bay Hotel, pictured below, which are available at a reduced rate. If applicable, please indicate that you require accommodation upon registration, and ARBURG will be in touch with further information.

ARBURG and Partners will be hosting an evening dinner on Wednesday 6th September, with overnight guests encouraged to attend for a relaxed evening of food and drink ahead of Thursday’s event.

If you'd like to attend the ARBURG Anniversary event on Thursday 7th September in Athlone, please register your interest via the event website.