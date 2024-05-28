Biolin Scientific offers free online event for understanding wettability in R&D environments

Key Highlights:

Biolin Scientific is hosting a free online event on June 3rd to explain wettability and surface energy/tension measurement, beneficial for academics, product developers, and plastics manufacturers.

Wettability is important for various processes like adhesion, coating, and printing and understanding it helps ensure successful R&D projects.

The event will cover tensiometers, instruments used to measure surface properties with applications in adhesion, printability, material solubility, and more.

To benefit those working in R&D, Biolin Scientific — partner of Dyne Testing, an Intertronics company — is running an Attension User Day on June 3 to explain the principles of wettability and surface energy/tension measurement. The online event will benefit academics, product developers, and plastics manufacturers looking to gain a deeper understanding of wettability and its impact on R&D and product development. You can sign up to the free event here.

Speakers include: Susanna Laurén, marketing director at Biolin Scientific; Henni Mäntykangas, application at Biolin Scientific; Amy Peterson, associate professor and Dandeneau endowed professor, Department of Plastics Engineering, University of Massachusetts Lowell; and Dr. Shihong Lin, associate professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Vanderbilt University, Nashville. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage and ask questions.

"Tensiometery is a powerful and accurate technique to measure a number of material and surface properties, used in a variety of industries and applications where the spreading or wetting of a liquid matters," said Alison Fox, brand manager at Dyne Testing. “This includes surface and interfacial tension, dynamic contact angle, and surface free energy. The range of application possibilities include adhesion, absorption, adsorption, cleanliness, spreading of coating formulations, effectiveness of surfactants, printability, porosity, powder or sedimentation wettability, material solubility, biocompatibility, and the lubricity of solid surfaces, to name but a few!”

“Wetting is a prerequisite of adhesion, so a good understanding of the factors that influence it is important for a bonding, coating or printing project to be successful,” added Kevin Brownsill, head of Technical: Learning and Development, at Intertronics.

Dyne Testing offers a range of measurement equipment for the testing of surface energy and tension, surface cleanliness, adhesion, and coating thickness, to improve quality and process control in various industrial applications. The online event will cover optical tensiometers for contact angle measurement and force tensiometers for surface tension measurement under the Attension brand, widely used in education, research, process control, and quality control for measuring surface tension.