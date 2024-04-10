BPF’s ‘Nearer Net Zero’ online seminar returns

Key Highlights:

The BPF's upcoming online seminar, Nearer Net Zero: Practical Advice for Plastics Processors, is taking place on 23 April 2024, offering invaluable insights and strategies for plastics processors striving to achieve net zero.

The seminar will cover the latest government policies and initiatives concerning reaching net-zero emissions, as well as the BPF’s strategic initiatives to help plastics companies achieve net zero emissions.

Expertise will also be provided on how plastics processors can achieve net-zero emissions through five practical steps for success.

× Expand Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

The British Plastics Federation’s (BPF) upcoming online seminar, Nearer Net Zero: Practical Advice for Plastics Processors, is taking place on 23 April 2024.

Sponsored by Hexpol, this half-day event is the next iteration of the trade association’s successful seminar series, offering invaluable insights and strategies for plastics processors striving to achieve net zero.

The seminar will commence with the latest government policies and initiatives concerning reaching net-zero emissions, with updates from head of Stakeholder Engagement – IETF and Resource Efficiency, Industrial Decarbonisation and Emissions Trading directorate Darren Ivey, from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Following this, BPF sustainability manager Helen Jordan, will provide attendees with an overview of the BPF’s strategic initiatives to help plastics companies achieve net zero emissions. Plastics Europe’s UK country manager Dr. Geoff Mackey will then deliver a comprehensive overview of Plastics Europe's roadmap: The Plastics Transition.

After a short break, industry expert, Dr. Robin Kent at Tangram Technology, will share his expertise on how plastics processors can achieve net-zero emissions through five practical steps for success. Imperial College London’s senior research fellow in Energy Systems for the Built Environment and Net Zero Strategies Dr. Salvador Acha will then unveil the latest findings from a project undertaken in partnership with Sainsbury’s, focusing on cost-effective, low carbon measures to enhance commercial resilience to climate change risks.

Next, Genuit Group sustainability director Lee Adcock will be presenting the net-zero energy savings journey, shedding light on opportunities for energy efficiency and adopting renewable energy sources. The event will conclude with Teesside University’s professor (Research) and associate dean (Research & Innovation) Michael Short leading a discussion on the work carried out by the Smart Energy Lab in optimising energy management in industry and infrastructure.

Nearer Net Zero: Practical Advice for Plastics Processors will run from 13.15 to 16.30 on 23 April 2024. Discounted rates are available to BPF and affiliated members.