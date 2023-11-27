BPF Plastics in Automotive Conference to Explore Supply Chains and Sustainability

The British Plastics Federation’s (BPF) Plastics in Automotive Applications event returns this December, offering an in-depth exploration of issues affecting the sector. The event is sponsored by Staubli and is taking place at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The topic of global value chains (GVCs) for electric vehicles will be covered by Aston Business School Professor of Economics and Aston University Director of Centre of Business Prosperity Jun Du. This will be complemented by an overview of the latest developments in the automotive industry by Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Senior Supply Change Manager Luke Hampton.

The seminar will also feature a panel discussion about the automotive supply chain, featuring Sanko Gosei UK Managing Director Wayne Ash, Engel UK Area Sales Manager Robin Hornsby, Nissan Materials Engineer Peter Eastland and Trinseo Global Marketing Manager, Automotive Frank Schumann. Ian Ray from Jaguar Land Rover will be moderating this, as well as chairing the event.

The event will also cover:

Expanding the Horizons for Rotational Moulding in Automotive (Matrix Polymers Laboratory Technician Jake Kelly-Walley)

The Importance of Smart Processes to an Automotive OEM (Jaguar Land Rover SME Materials, Injection Moulding and Process Ian Ray)

The Challenges to Sustainability for the Auto Industry from a Polymers Perspective (Chris Newham from Albis)

Summary of End of Life and Going into Recycled Material (Plastics Europe Senior Policy Manager John Mortell and Nissan Materials Engineer Peter Eastland)

The BPF Plastics in Automotive Applications seminar will run from 10.00 to 15.20 on 6 December.

Full details can be found at bpf.co.uk.