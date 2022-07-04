Call for papers: Interplas Insights Conference 2023

On 26-28 September 2023, the definitive and longest running UK plastics exhibition will be celebrating its 75th anniversary.

In preparation, we are now challenging the global plastics industry to propose thought leaders, innovators and technology experts to present at the debut Interplas Insights Conference.

Taking place live at Interplas in a new purpose-built theatre within the exhibition halls, the CPD-accredited conference will address key topics, issues, challenges, innovations and perspectives from across the plastics sector.

This is your chance to take centre-stage at what will be one of the world's most influential platforms.

We are welcoming submissions across but not limited to:

Circular Economy

Climate Protection

Design

Digitisation

Diversity, Equality and Inclusion

Innovative Applications

Materials Development

New Technology

Policy & Regulation

Recycling

Research

Skills & Training

Sustainability

The Future of Plastics

Global innovation will achieve its fullest potential by embracing individuals from all backgrounds.

We're calling on the entire plastics industry to ensure we have full representation and a diversity of voices for the programme in 2023.

How to apply

Submit your presentation title, abstract (maximum 200 words), speaker biography (maximum 200 words) and a high-resolution headshot through the form here or by emailing david.gray@rapidnews.com