The Horners Polymer Innovation and Design Awards 2022 are approaching the home straight for entries, and this year has a focus on sustainability. For 75 years the award has been given to innovative products, services, and solutions in the polymer sector - and now is your chance to enter.

Calling All Innovators. Join the Horners Polymer Innovation and Design Awards 2022 The horn trophy

Here is a chance to showcase an innovative design, solution, process modification or new technology that in some way offers a benefit for the environment, society, and the economy.

Perhaps you are manufacturing a circular designed product in plastic or have initiated a unique efficiency process that has savings on resources or developed a solution that reduces environmental impact. No matter the level of ingenuity, the Worshipful Company of Horners wants to hear about it.

Entries will be judged on three criteria:

Originality

Practicality (technical, economical, feasibility, commerciality)

Sustainability (environmental, energy, efficiency, economic impact)

The deadline for online application is 29 July 2022.

The winners will be presented at the Mansion House Banquet, a prestigious occasion, where they receive a token presentation of the magnificent decorative drinking horn trophy. The horn trophy has a long and illustrious past with the Horners and had been a loaned part of their collection of horn items until 1968 when it was officially donated by William Percival Dobson. It was later converted for use as a trophy and inscribed with the Arms of the Worshipful Company of Horners.

The award itself is considered to be the oldest extant award for plastics and is presented by its patron, the Lord Mayor.

In 2021 Life Safe Technologies received the award for their development of the StaySafe, a 5-in-1 fire extinguisher made from recyclable plastic, whilst the design condensed the qualities of a bulky metal fire extinguisher into a compact bottle.

Zotefoams were recognised for developing an alternative to the hard-to-recycle materials used to produce drinks cartons. Their ReForce packaging is fully recyclable.

The Special Commendation Award was given to Matrix Moulding Systems for its development of Soniplas, a flow enhancement technology, which transforms the profitability and environmental credentials of injection moulders, offering additional environmental benefits to include reducing the processor’s carbon footprint.