Emmanuelle Perdrix Appointed FIP Trade Show President

Emmanuelle Perdrix, president of Hyleance group, is appointed FIP Trade Show president, a trade show for Plastics, Composites and Rubber industry which will take place from June 4th to 7th in Lyon, Eurexpo, France.

As the FIP fair trade president, Emmanuelle will bring her own sector's vision but will also be the relay for messages and themes carried by the trade show (decarbonation, circular economy, relocation, reemployment) to confirm its business accelerator and innovation as well as information platform position.

FIP Trade Show

Commenting on her new position, Emmanuelle said: "It is with great pleasure that I accepted the FIP's presidency, conscious of the crucial part that I play in this event to put the light on the industry. If we can, together, be proud of the profession's commitment in favour of the plastics sector's decarbonation and the acceleration of circular process development, there is still a lot to do."

She will be involved in institutional meetings organised during the event with the invited public authorities.

As a true fair show's ambassador, she will be a major add on to carry the industrials' voice and question political figures on the current and future challenges of the sector.

"For 37 years, the FIP has accompanied the industry through its major transformations. We are honored to have Emmanuelle Perdrix with us for this 2024 edition. Emmanuelle brings with her strategic vision, knowledge, and expertise in the plastic industry, reinforcing FIP's commitment to promoting the sector and its dynamic transformation," Stéphanie Collot, director of the FIP exhibition.