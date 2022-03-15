EPSE, the European trade association representing polycarbonate sheet suppliers and producers, has announced that the tenth edition of its EPSE Awards, an internal competition for the association’s members, will take place on 24 October during K 2022 trade fair in Düsseldorf.

× Expand EPSE EPSE Awards 2022 will take place during K trade fair in Düsseldorf

EPSE has organised the awards competition since 2007 in recognition of the most innovative, sustainable and best design projects made using polycarbonate. The aim of this event is to promote the material’s unique properties and the variety of applications in which it can be used, which range from personal protective equipment, including motorsports safety gear, and medical and hygiene applications, to automotive and aerospace.

Any project in which material coming from one of the EPSE members was employed can be entered to compete in the competition by submitting their project proposals here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbTNGpdEgXQh-Ei2GwoakI1cpYre0n5XMtQnlywsnzkgTm7Q/viewform?usp=sf_link

The deadline for submissions is 31 of May 2022.

The judging process will be undertaken in a two-step process. The first involved a jury panel which will assess the individual merits of each project. The second step will involve the pre-selected projects being published live on the EPSE website where the public and fellow industry professionals can vote for the most promising initiative in each of the three categories, which are Sustainability, wherein judges will be looking for environmental credentials such as resource savings and waste reduction; Innovation, wherein projects are assessed based on novel uses of PC; and Design, where a product’s aesthetics will be considered alongside criteria such as originality, suitability for the industry, and appropriate material use.

The official results will be announced from the booth of the official sponsor SABIC (D42, Hall 6) during the EPSE Awards 2022 ceremony on 24 October at 15:30 during the K Fair in Düsseldorf.