Interplas Exclusive: "All our partners continue to develop their portfolio and continue to bring new patented technology to the market"

As a new start- up, Aspire Machinery partner with Global leaders and specialist in their field to help their customers reach their goals and objectives. Grace Nolan talked to Andy Barnes Business Manager at Aspire Machinery to find out more about the company and what attendees can expect from their first time exhibiting at Interplas 2021.

Q: Tell us about Aspire Machinery and how it was created?

After having many years of experience supplying complete plastics processing production Lines, Including Blown Film Lines, Cast Film Lines, Sheet/ Foam and Recycling and Converting Lines to the Global markets, Aspire Machinery Ltd recognised there is an increasing need in the industry for supplying cost effective innovative solutions to enhance existing production capabilities, upgrade or change direction or extend the life of the customers’ Existing Assets.

Q: What does the company bring to the plastics industry?

Successful companies typically have a policy of continuous improvement for their Extrusion, Recycling or Converting process, and seek to maximise the potential, where purchasing innovative proven components and equipment to complement their existing technology, with a fast return on investment can make a huge difference in terms of capability, output and or quality.

Furthermore, due to the ever-increasing demands of the market, customers may wish to change their business focus or diversify by adding new equipment and technology, an upgrade can assist potentially open new opportunities.

Q: As a start-up what has been the biggest challenge?

Meeting customers to technically review their requirements and understand their aspirations. Due to the COVID Situation visiting customers to inspect their existing equipment and current mode of operation has proven difficult especially for those companies in the food or medical packaging industry. Although, we’ve all become experts at Zoom/ Teams and What’s app Meetings, there is no substitute to actually visiting the customer and going out onto the production line to determine what could be achieved.

Q: What can visitors expect from Aspire Machinery at Interplas 2021?

On Display at the Aspire Machinery Ltd in Hall 3, Stand DD30, will be Innovative Blown film cooling technology By VarDar Systems Ltd, together with the converting equipment for in line or out of line Bag on the roll production by FAS Converting Machinery AB. Recycling Equipment including Granulators, Shredder’s, Pulverisers and related ancillaries by Pulian International Enterprise Co Ltd. Extrusion Ancillaries including Gear Pumps, Feed blocks screen changers and Extrusion dies by GMA Machinery Enterprise Co.Ltd. Web Defect inspection systems and in/out of line Thickness Measurement + Profile Control systems By Nano-Trend Co Ltd.

Q: What does the company have planned for the future?

All our partners continue to develop their portfolio and continue to bring new patented technology to the market and we have plans to launch new products in 2021/2022.

A new show room (Demonstration facility) is currently being prepared where we will be able to receive customers discuss their aspirations in detail and show the equipment.