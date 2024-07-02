First time five figure attendance at Plastics Recycling Show Europe

Key Highlights:

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe took place recently in Amsterdam attracted more than 10,000 attendees for the first time in its history.

With more than 480 exhibiting companies and organisations (155 of which exhibiting for the first time), and over 70 expert speakers, the event’s total attendance over two days was a record 11,273.

Building on the growing success of PRS Europe, Plastics Recycling Shows are now being held in four global locations annually: Amsterdam, Dubai, Singapore and Mumbai.

Confirming Plastics Recycling Show Europe’s position as the world’s largest event dedicated to plastics recycling, the exhibition and conference that took place recently in Amsterdam attracted more than 10,000 attendees for the first time in its history. With more than 480 exhibiting companies and organisations (155 of which exhibiting for the first time), and over 70 expert speakers, the event’s total attendance over two days was a record 11,273.

“The atmosphere at this year’s show has been amazing, everybody I have met has been excited about the opportunities available here, opportunities to discover, innovate, collaborate and create new ways to advance the circular use of plastics,” said Matt Barber, global events director at Crain Communications.

“Interest in PRS Europe continues to grow and for 2025 we are moving to the RAI’s flagship Halls 1 and 5. Exhibitors have already booked most of the additional space and we’ll have to look at how we can make even more space available to meet the demand.”

Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe president, added: “Without question PRS Europe has become the place to be for anyone who is interested in the circular use of plastics.

“Here you can see the cutting edge of recycling technology, find inspiration from the leading innovators and seek out partners with the know how to make plastic products circular. This year has been a brilliant showcase for our industry, what is has achieved and what it can achieve in the future.”

Erica Canaia, CEO of FIMIC, who was announced as 2024 Plastics Recycling Ambassador at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe said: “This show is the show of plastic recycling. Everybody has to be here. I'm so excited to be here and coming again next year.”

Dr. Orkun Kaymakçı, packaging development expert - Sustainable Plastics at Beiersdorf said: "PRS Europe brings all the stakeholders of the recycling industry together. In order to implement recycled plastics for high end applications, collaboration is the key and it is a great environment to build up those collaborations.”

Commenting on PRS Europe’s pre-eminent position in the industry, Andreas Witschnigg, research and development - product development at PreZero Polymers said: “Everybody has realised that recycling is not only a topic for the recyclers but it's a topic for the whole industry. If you look who is here at PRS Europe, it is the whole chain. Everybody understands that recyclability and circularity are topics for all of us.”

Hugo Schally, advisor for international environmental negotiations, DG Environment, European Commission, who addressed the conference, said during his visit to PRS Europe: “This is assembly of an amazing amount of companies and businesses that have made it their business to look at the sustainability of plastics.”

Commenting on the successful launch of the PRS Europe Boat Party which took place on the first evening, Casper van den Dungen, vice president of Plastics Recyclers Europe added: “ This year that we have actually two events, the show was bigger than ever and we had the boat trip. This was an amazing surprise that will be talked about for a long time, because you could connect with people and work together in an enjoyable atmosphere.”

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe brings together key players from the plastics and plastics recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practices, network and do business. Every part of the circular plastics value chain is represented at the event, including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, AI-powered sorting technology, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

Plastics Recycling Show Europe moves to Halls 1 and 5 at RAI Amsterdam from 1-2 April 2025. Building on the growing success of PRS Europe, Plastics Recycling Shows are now being held in four global locations annually: Amsterdam, Dubai, Singapore and Mumbai.

Plastics Recycling Show Calendar