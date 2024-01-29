Four Weeks to Submit Innovations to "Renewable Material of the Year 2024"

Key Highlights:

The Renewable Materials Conference (RMC) in Siegburg/Cologne, Germany, stands as one of the world's largest event dedicated to chemicals and materials based on biomass, CCU, or chemical recycling.

The conference introduces the "Renewable Material of the Year 2024" Innovation Award, sponsored by Covestro.

The conference encourages producers and inventors of biomass, CO₂, or advanced recycling-based technologies to submit innovations and providing a platform for the top six finalists to present their solutions in June 2024.

The Renewable Materials Conference (RMC) in Siegburg/Cologne (Germany) is one of the world's largest conference on chemicals and materials based on biomass, CCU or chemical recycling – the only alternatives to fossil-based chemicals and materials. The unique concept of presenting all renewable material solutions at one event hits the mark.

It covers the entire value chain from alternative carbon feedstocks, the chemical industry, the materials sector, product manufacturers to brand owners and investors. Nearly 500 participants from 32 countries attended the last conference in May 2023, 90% from industry. This year, 80 presentations, 14 panel discussions and 12 workshops will give you the latest updates on technologies, policies and markets. The perfect place to network and partner along the entire value chain of the new renewable carbon economy.

“Renewable Material of the Year 2024“ Innovation Award

Ready-to-use fossil-free sustainable material solutions with a low carbon footprint are in fast-growing demand. Innovative brand owners are keeping an eye out for such solutions, in particular those that will soon reach the mainstream. To further motivate this trend, the innovation award “Renewable Material of the Year 2024”, organised by nova-Institute and sponsored by Covestro, will be granted at the Renewable Materials Conference 2024.

Producers and inventors of innovative technologies and applications based on biomass, CO₂ or advanced recycling are invited to submit their innovation.

Three stage process:

28 February: Deadline for submission.

Mid-march: A jury consisting of representatives of nova-Institute, the advisory board and the conference sponsors will nominate the outstanding ‘Top 6’ applicants.

12 June at the conference: Each of the six selected companies will present their innovation in a 10-minute on-site presentation on the 2nd day of the conference. Following the presentations, the final winners will be selected by the conference participants and announced shortly afterwards.

In addition, the "Top 6" will present their innovations throughout the conference in a shared exhibition space provided by the nova Institute. Each "Top 6" candidate will receive one free ticket to the conference and discounted additional tickets. nova-Institute will use its extensive network of 100,000 companies and hundreds of press contacts to generate market demand for the winners.

Winners from the last few years: Carbios (FR), Colipi (DE), Eastman (US), KUORI (CH), Lactips (FR), LanzaTech (US/CH), Plantics (NL) & Vepa (NL), traceless (DE) and Twelve (US). They report a huge feedback from the market after receiving the award.

Key points of the conference

After just three years, the Renewable Materials Conference (RMC) has established itself as one of the world’s leading events. The conference covers a wide range of concepts and technologies: sustainable carbon cycles, renewable refineries, and chemical recycling as well as new process technologies. Technologies for the production of renewable chemicals, building blocks, polymers, plastics and fine chemicals based on renewable carbon: biomass, CO₂ and recycling.

In June 2024, more than 500 delegates and 30 premium exhibitors are expected in Siegburg, near Cologne (Germany). Centrally located in western Germany and only a few hours from France, Belgium and the Netherlands, Siegburg is easy to reach for international participants.