Freudenberg to Showcase Innovative Surface Veils, Flow Media and Spacers

Freudenberg Performance Materials will exhibit a wide range of technical textile solutions for the composites industry at JEC World, a leading international composites show, in Paris, France.

This includes surfacing veils for fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) components and Enka Solutions flow media and spacers for composites manufacturing. Visitors can meet Freudenberg experts at the Baden-Württemberg International booth in Hall 6 from March 5-7, 2024.

Freudenberg Freudenberg's glass fibre surfacing veil

Freudenberg offers a comprehensive portfolio of nonwovens, including glass, PAN, and PET. These materials are specifically engineered for applications such as anti-corrosive coatings in piping and tank construction, UV-resistant facade panels, and various other end products. Surface veils are a crucial component of FRP components, ensuring abrasion resistance, corrosion protection, smooth surfaces, and enhanced mechanical strength. Freudenberg's nonwoven solutions deliver exceptional performance across all these aspects, making them an ideal choice for a wide range of FRP applications.

High-efficiency flow media and spacers for composites manufacturing

Enka Solutions products are designed for efficient resin infusion and foam injection moulding processes. Thanks to their distinctive 3D entangled polymeric filament structures they are exceptionally well-suited as flow media and spacers in composites manufacturing processes.

Freudenberg Freudenberg's EnkaChannel

Enka Solutions flow media for vacuum-assisted resin transfer moulding (VARTM) and resin transfer moulding (RTM) processes promote extremely fast and reliable resin distribution ensuring full wet-out of the internal structure, whilst keeping the glass fibre reinforcement nettings and components surface in place. A superior bond, enhanced mechanical properties and even a reduced risk of wrinkling is then achieved.

The Enka Solutions spacer applied in reaction injection moulding processes using foam pushes the reinforcement matting and composite skin against the mould. This allows polymer foam to flow freely through the mould, filling the cavity completely and resulting in faster production processes that ensure reproducible high-quality finished products.