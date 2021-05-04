Greiner Packaging is now presenting its product and technology innovations in a new, digital format as a virtual trade show experience.

× Expand Greiner Packaging Greiner Packaging Innovation Days event goes virtual Manfred Stanek

The event will include keynote speeches, one-on-one meetings, workshops, and live talks with internal and external experts from the packaging sector and beyond.

The popular Innovation Days event will be hosted digitally for the first time in the ‘Virtual Packworld’, which will give guests a wide range of opportunities to learn about new materials, trends, and innovations.

Rather than hosting an in- person event, Greiner Packaging is creating a virtual format with digital presentations that will still provide an opportunity for personal interactions and individual networking.

CEO Manfred Stanek said: “Our way of doing business has been dramatically different for over a year, with in-person business contact reduced to a minimum. By hosting our Innovation Days, we are aiming to highlight just how important professional gatherings are to us. So guests at our event will not only be provided with the very latest information, they will also have the opportunity to actively contribute and make contact with experts from the industry, as well as our internal experts.”

The key topic at this year’s Innovation Days will be sustainability and how it relates to innovation. Greiner Packaging is well known for its sustainability and circular economy efforts as the entire industry works collectively to address the challenges. Innovation Days will therefore focus on packaging design, sustainable materials, and improving recyclability, amongst other things.

Additional workshops will also be available with an interactive, dynamic approach that offers a closer look at sustainability issues. Greiner Packaging has also created an engaging way of exhibiting its new product highlights by introducing them in a dedicated area that offers guests a more in-depth look at the innovative world of products offered.

All presentations and expert talks will be available to download from the media library after the event. Registered guests will be able to create their own programme of presentations, which will enable them to prioritise and schedule the most relevant subjects during the live event on 9-10 June. After the event, they can experience the content of the Innovation Days and Greiner Packaging’s Virtual Packworld at any time, on demand.