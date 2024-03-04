Horners Awards for Plastics Open for Entries: Three Awards Available

Key Highlights:

The Worshipful Company of Horners and the British Plastics Federation (BPF) are now accepting entries for three awards: the Award for Plastics Innovation and Design, the Bottlemakers Award For Plastic Packaging, and the David Williams Award.

The Horners Award for Plastics Innovation and Design is for any outstanding product, machine or process using plastics that has significance within the United Kingdom. The 2023 winner of the award was Suscons, for its Emergency Relief Shelter made from 75% recycled PVC window and door frames, which can itself be recycled after its 10-year lifespan.

Suscons’ Emergency Relief Shelter impressed the judges because it provided a practical solution to assist displaced families around the world. It was also awarded the David Williams Award, which is presented to innovations that make an outstanding contribution to society through plastics.

The Bottlemakers Award for Plastic Packaging is for any innovative jar, hollow container or bottle made of plastic. The previous winner was Berry Superfos for its Closed Loop Paint Containers, which reduce the environmental impact of both paint and its packaging.

Winners receive a trophy, certificate, an invitation to the Horners Annual Banquet and promotion from being announced a winner.

BPF director general Philip Law stated, "The BPF Horners Awards bring together the best plastics innovations from across the UK. The awards remind us that plastics are the material of choice for modern innovation and demonstrate the strength of British industry."

A new logo has also been created to honour the decades-long partnership between the Worshipful Company of Horners and the BPF.

The deadline to receive entries is 31 July 2024.