There will be a host of around 400 Italian companies in the plastics and rubber sector registered for K 2022, according to Amaplast.

Italian manufacturers will be well represented at K 2022

Traditionally, the Italian presence at K shows is second only to Germany’s contingent and will consist mainly of manufacturers of machinery, equipment, auxiliaries, and moulds with over 250 exhibitors in this segment – more than half of which are Amaplast members.

The Italian companies will offer visitors a complete overview of the most advanced Italian-made technology – from primary processing machinery to auxiliary equipment, from recovery and recycling plants to moulds and downstream systems – reflecting Industry 4.0 principles, with solutions for interconnection, energy efficiency, and predictive maintenance.

Amaplast will have an institutional stand at K to support the exhibiting Italian companies, provide a point of reference for the industry, distribute the magazine MacPlas, and promote the nineteenth edition of PLAST, which will return to Milan in September 2023. Over 30,000 square metres of exhibition space has been reserved by the more than 600 exhibitors who have already registered.More than 70 per cent of Italian production of plastics and rubber processing machinery is exported and Germany has been the main destination market for decades (as well as a main partner for imports), both regarding supplies to customers and supplies of components, auxiliaries and moulds to be integrated into complex systems built by major German brands, demonstrating the respect they have for Italian technology.

The Italian plastics and rubber processing machinery industry is composed of over 400 companies (with 13,000 employees) that produced revenues of over €4bn in 2021, representing a 12 per cent increase over 2020.