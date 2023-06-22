Jaguar Land Rover, British Plastics Federation and Tesco amongst speakers confirmed for Interplas 2023

Leading industry event unveils curated agenda full of insightful conversations led by industry experts from the plastics sector.

Interplas is delighted to reveal the official programme schedule for its highly anticipated exhibition and conference. Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham from 26-28 September 2023, Interplas will bring together some of the brightest minds and thought leaders from the UK plastics industry.

With over 40 sessions and 70+ speakers scheduled to present, the conference promises to deliver a captivating line up of sessions that will empower visitors with the latest insights through thought provoking presentations and dynamic panels. The conference sessions will be dived into different themes including ‘Designing in Plastics: Materials of the Future’, ‘The Future of UK Plastics’, ‘A Road to Net Zero and A Circular Economy ’,‘Digitalisation for Sustainable Manufacturing’, ‘Diversity in Plastics’ and ‘Research and Development in Plastics’.

Highlights from this year’s agenda include:

Digitalisation for Sustainable Manufacturing:

· The Importance of Industry 4.0 in the UK Plastics Industry to Jaguar Land Rover

· Achieving Sustainable Plastic Products with Data-Driven All-Electric Injection Moulding – Bloom in Box

The Road to Net Zero & A Circular Economy:

· What the Industry is Doing to Tackle Plastic Pollution – Plastic Bank

· Top Tips for Plastics Processors to Achieve Net Zero –Tangram Technology

The Future of UK Plastics:

· The Big Debate: Reshoring and Contract Manufacturing – Panel in association with British Plastics & Rubber Magazine

· Innovations Changing the Polymer Sector – Panel in association with UK Circular Plastics Network & Innovate UK KTN

The Introducing Stage will complement the Interplas Insights Conference, providing further specialist insights into the future of plastics technology as well as technical know-how. There will be a wide variety of subjects covered from moulding and forming, materials, automation, software, testing, inspection, and more.

Throughout the event, attendees will get the unique opportunity to meet with influential speakers in an initiate and collaborative setting. To enhance the on-site networking, the official event app will have the ability to offer personal recommendations using an AI powered matchmaking algorithm. In addition to this will be a dedicated networking area next to the conference theatre.

Charlotte Chambers, Group Marketing and Conference Manager at Interplas, said: “We have one goal in mind when curating the conference, and that is to ensure we provide attendees with content that can challenge and inspire them in order to deal with the challenges we face as a rapidly changing industry. We are very excited to reveal the conference line up for September which includes a diverse range of engaging discussions and interactive sessions.”

Interplas 2023 will take place in Halls 3A & 4 of the NEC, Birmingham, UK, 26th-28th September. You can view the full conference programme here.