Leading Additive Manufacturing and MedTech exhibitions take their place at NEC manufacturing week

TCT 3Sixty, the UK’s definitive industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing event and Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland’s leading event for medical device manufacturing, will open their doors on 5-6th June 2024 in Halls 1 and 2 of the NEC, Birmingham.

The co-location offers a unique opportunity for product designers, engineers and manufacturers looking to discover the latest technology and innovation. Visitors will get the opportunity to view live demonstrations including machinery, materials, software, and services.

Over 300 exhibitors will participate including representatives from some of the world’s leading additive manufacturing and medical technology brands, providing visitors with exclusive demonstrations. Visitors will also have plenty of opportunity to network through various events and dedicated networking areas such as the TCT Connect Lounge sponsored by Krauss Maffei, and the Med-Tech Connect Lounge sponsored by SyBridge Technologies.

The exhibitions will run alongside the TCT 3Sixty Conference and Med-Tech Innovation Conference which both offer CPD certified sessions. The TCT 3Sixty will host speakers from companies that are already optimising additive manufacturing technologies such as Ministry of Defence, ITP Aero, and GKN Aerospace. Industry experts such as Phil Reeves, Reeves Insights, and Daniel Johns, CEO of 3T Additive Manufacturing, will also take to the stage to discuss topics such as sustainability, supply chain, and AI.

The Med-Tech Innovation Conference will provide insights, knowledge and advice on regulations, industry updates, future of medtech, market accessibility, and more. Speakers confirmed to present include Jonhson & Johnson, NHS, Boston Scientific, and CharcoNeurotech, just to name a few.

The full conference programmes can be viewed at tct3sixty.com and med-techexpo.com.

There will be seven other events taking place at the NEC on the 5-6th June including Subcon, Maintec, Smart Factory Expo, Fluid Power & Systems, Design & Engineering Expo, Air-Tech, and Drives and Controls, enabling visitors to get even more from their visit.

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group, commented: “These two shows are incredibly exciting events in their own right, but when aligned with each other they are a powerful source of ideas and inspiration. Add that to the other shows on at the NEC at the same time and every engineer in the country will find a trip to the NEC in the first week of June a very worthwhile trip.”

Registration for Med-Tech Innovation Expo and TCT 3Sixty is free and can be completed at www.med-techexpo.com and www.tct3sixty.com.