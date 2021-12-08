Pentagon Plastics is celebrating having won a prestigious Plastics Industry Award for Best Training and Development Programme, recognising the company’s dedication to wellbeing and mental health and building an ongoing training programme for all new and existing team members.

© J Alexander / Digital Nation Pentagon Plastics wins prestigious Plastics Industry Award Jane Alexander Photography Plastic Awards 2021

There was strong competition in this category with four finalists in the running. The 2021 award for Best Training and Development program was sponsored by industry renowned Scottish Plastics and Rubber.

Paul Edwards, Managing Director, Pentagon Plastics, said: ‘’It is a great accolade to be amongst the winners on the night and great to share with our dedicated team. Our staff are the backbone of the business, and their wellbeing is paramount especially at difficult times.‘’

Pentagon, a mould tool manufacturer and plastic injection moulder, has been trading for nearly 50 years, providing bespoke technical moulding services to a wide range of industry sectors. The company is reputed within the plastics industry through its commitment to delivering exceptional standards of service within the manufacturing sector.

Launched in 2001, and held annually in London, the Plastics Industry Awards are dedicated to rewarding innovation and exceptional performance in an increasingly competitive market. Sixteen categories cover materials usage, product design, manufacturing, training and environmental performance, and entries are judged by a panel of industry experts.