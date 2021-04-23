On 6 and 7 October, AIMPLAS will be holding the third edition of the international seminar Plastics are Future. Held in a hybrid format, the seminar is co-ordinated by Adolfo Benedito, who here talks about some of the event highlights.

Who is this event addressed to and why in a hybrid format?

From the beginning, one of the clearest aims was to try to give the information on the different topics to be discussed at Plastics Are Future to as many experts as possible from the most diverse sectors. In this sense, we are convinced that Plastics Are Future needs to broaden its target audience. The event should awaken interest, innovation and creativity where it seems impossible. We, therefore, hope that researchers, professionals, entrepreneurs, students, teachers and even experts from other disciplines who can enrich the future, understood as a social and economic benefit, will attend.

× Expand Aimplas Plastics are Future Adolfo Benedito

Plastics Are Future has a bit of a provocative edge since we aim to raise awareness and boost disruptive ideas. We have chosen the hybrid format because the pandemic has obliged us. The uncertainty in the short and medium term means that it is not possible to opt for an entirely face-to-face event, which would always be the first choice. Secondly, the philosophy of a hybrid format opens doors to the universality of access that Plastics Are Future 2021 aims to achieve: any idea, any technology, any invention, however complex and distant it may seem, we want it to awaken, to raise the awareness that gives rise to the generation of great and surprising solutions.

What is the aim of this edition?

One of the purposes of this edition of the event was universality – that is to reach as far as possible and broaden the target audience. We are convinced that, despite the biased vision of a part of the society in terms of plastic materials, these materials are versatile and universal. From my point of view, this universality means that we can find plastic materials in any application, anywhere, and in any sector. For this reason, we want to erase the limited image of plastics and show how far they can go, from saving our lives to space exploration, so the most powerful tool we have is information and the ability to disseminate it correctly. At Plastics Are Future 2021, amazing and incredible applications will be discussed, and we want it to reach the widest audience possible.

What can plastic materials do to help solve environmental issues?

In order to answer to question properly, I think we need to go back to the origins and consider who, exactly, is responsible for climate change? It can be said that a large part of this responsibility, to put it simply, falls on a whole series of gases that cause a widely known greenhouse effect. Many of these gases have in common that they are methane-type carbon-based compounds, CO2, among others, and this constitutes what I call the ‘carbon balance’, which needs to be restored.

Plastics, since they are carbon-based products derived from various hydrocarbons, can play a key role in this process of restoring the balance and reducing the concentration of these harmful gases in the atmosphere. This involves capturing them and, for example, transforming them into plastics or their precursors. This is what we call ‘fine chemistry’. In fact, at AIMPLAS, we are working on the production of foams, adhesives, and polyurethane paints from CO2, or polycarbonates, or polyolefins such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Using CO2 or methane as a source for manufacturing plastics is one of the most ground-breaking responses – we must minimise climate change and play a key role in the efficient capture of these gases, both in industrial environments and in urban emissions. In this sense, for example, polymeric membranes – again the universality and versatility of plastics – are the future in terms of a clean and efficient capture of CO2 both environmentally and industrially.

The sustainable and safe production of food is another issue to which plastics have been providing answers for years. What innovative solutions will we learn about at this event?

We are aware of the great media impact that the issue of waste from food packaging generates in our society. Without digging into this topic, since there are other, more appropriate forums, Plastics Are Future 2021 aims to highlight all the positive aspects that plastics can bring to food production and logistics. Common areas that we are going to focus on will be related to weight reduction and increased food protection. In this sense, when we talk about protection, we do not only refer to durability and shelf life, but also protection.