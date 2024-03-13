Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 Finalists Announced

Key Highlights:

Winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards will be revealed in Amsterdam on 20 June, on the second day of the PRS Europe.

The rewards covered the automotive, construction, household, plastic packaging, technology, machinery and recycling industries.

After receiving a record number of entries, the organisers of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 have announced the shortlist of finalists. The winners of the seven awards will be revealed on 20 June, the second day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe at the RAI Amsterdam, where all the finalists will also be showcased.

“Congratulations to the finalists that qualified this year. Brand owners, product and packaging designers, raw material producers and equipment manufacturers from the whole plastics value chain in Europe are among the finalists. Every product and project is a clear result of the investments the European recycling industry has been injecting into the sector for the last decade. We shouldn’t forget this in the evolving legislative landscape,” said Ton Emans, president of Plastics Recyclers Europe.

“The diversity of our finalists is a testament to the remarkable progress we have seen in the circular and sustainable use of plastics in the seven years since the Awards first opened,” added Matt Barber, global events director at PRSE’s organiser Crain Communications.

Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 Finalists

Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year - plastic parts used in automotive and electrical products incorporating recycled material:

Borcycle GD3600SY, Borealis AG, Plastivaloire, Stellantis

Electrolux 900 Series, Electrolux AB

Lower Leg Stiffener, Ford Otosan Otomotiv San. A.Ş.

Surfact, Sustainable Asset Tracker, Aion AS and Surfact AS

Technogym Excite - Run Excite, Technogym Spa - Sirmax Spa

Building & Construction Product of the Year - interior and exterior construction products of all types:

Myral insulation panel, Myral & Benvic

Polystorm-R Modular Cell, Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation

Purple SOLO, Purple Alternative Surface

RPS Skimmer, Fluidra

epsoNATURE rHDPE material solutions for playground applications, epsotech

Household & Leisure Product of the Year - covering all types of domestic and leisure goods with recycled content:

Berry Picker, Gardena

Blue Finn chair, Bywyd B.V.

ESSENS - Limited edition World earth day, Samsonite, Aarova, LyondellBasell-Tivaco- QCP

F385 CIRC-CASE IPHONE, IWK Institute for materials technology and plastics processing / FREITAG lab. ag / Pfister Werkzeugbau AG / ARGO workshop for handicapped persons in Davos

Ghost, HARPER COLLECTIVE

KID’S TRAY SLEDGE - TRILUGIK BLUE, Decathlon

Monopoly cards, Borealis Polymers

OceanUrn, Beologic NV, FUNICO NV, Plastix A/S

Shopping Basket with Easy-Clean handle, Aion AS

The winery collection, Healix B.V. and Elho

H2O Active Eco Vibe Water Bottle, PF Concept, Bantam Materials (Prevented Ocean Plastic) & Berry Global

Tide Watch - Dutch made from Ocean Plastics, Healix B.V. and TideWatches

Plastic Packaging Product of the Year - judged on design innovation with recycled content and design for recycling:

Pallet Poseidon 04PAL005, Sirmax New Life SRL - Lucyplast SPA

Handy Fresh Ocean, Tide Ocean SA

Nivea Sun lotion bottle fully made of post-consumer recycled plastics, Beiersdorf AG & Morssinkhof Plastics Heerenveen B.V.

Recycled Thermal Bag, Jolly Plastic, Oikos, Montello

Somat All in 1 Power Gel Dishwashing Bottles with 100% grey rHDPE, Henkel and ALPLA

TANDIL 3-in-1 Caps, ALDI SÜD Dienstleistungs-SE & Co. oHG

Tissue wrapping, Borealis, Raniplast

WILDmailingbag, WILDPLASTIC

Recycled plastic recycling and waste sacks, First Mile

Product Technology Innovation of the Year - improving recyclability of plastic products or incorporating recycled materials in product production:

rPP PCR with AD CleanFlake, Avery Dennison

CESA Unify A4R, Avient Corporation / Prezero / Jelenia Plast

ColorMatrix AAnchor, Avient Corporation

Fishy Filaments, Fillamentum Manufacturing Czech, s. R. O.

Greyparrot Waste Intelligence Platform, Greyparrot

NextCycle IML decorated salt shakers for JOZO, Multi-Color Corporation

rPET BNT 75/80, Mission PET GmbH

OMYALOOP, OMYA

TACOIL, Plastic Energy

Wrap around label film with 30% mechanically recycled post-consumer PP, Taghleef Industries

Regenerated MMA, Trinseo

100% recycled Repsol Reciclex m-LLDPE/LDPE, REPSOL

Closed Big Bag loop, Nordic Plast & Thrace Polybulk

Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year - increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling processes:

BAUSANO E-GO R TECHNOLOGY, BAUSANO SPA

SORTEX A-GlowVision, Buhler UK

Evoluzione series granulators: Innovative cutting chamber design for post-consumer plastics, CMG Granulators

ZSK FilCo, Coperion GmbH

OMNI Recycling Technology, Gneuss

DRD Dry Cleaning Machine, M-A-S Maschinen- und Anlagenbau Schulz GmbH

Max-AI Total VIS, Max-AI

Condenso, Piovan Spa

Deep WashR, Plasmaq

DischargePro technology for new melt filter series Laserfilter 2/356, Powerfil a Business Unit of EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH

HyPET HPP5e Recycled Melt to Preform (RMTP) system, Husky Technologies

Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year - individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to European plastics recycling:

Eric Canaia, CEO, FIMIC

Mattias Philipsson, CEO, Svensk Plastatervinning/ Swedish Plastic Recycling

Paul Mayhew, General Manager, MBA Polymers UK

Raffi Schieir, Founder and Director, Bantam Materials UK, Prevented Ocean Plastic

Vicente Olmos Jorge, CEO and Founder, SINTAC Recycling

The judging panel for the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 comprises Manfred Hackl, Mik Van Gaever and Flor Peña Herron, the 2023, 2022 and 2021 Plastics Recycling Ambassadors. They are joined by Ton Emans, president of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE); Rune Thoralfsson, owner and director of plastic film recycler Norfolier GreenTec AS and Karen Laird, editor of Sustainable Plastics.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRS Europe.

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRS Europe) brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practices, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.