Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 Finalists Announced

iQoncept/Adobe Stock
After receiving a record number of entries, the organisers of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 have announced the shortlist of finalists. The winners of the seven awards will be revealed on 20 June, the second day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe at the RAI Amsterdam, where all the finalists will also be showcased.
“Congratulations to the finalists that qualified this year. Brand owners, product and packaging designers, raw material producers and equipment manufacturers from the whole plastics value chain in Europe are among the finalists. Every product and project is a clear result of the investments the European recycling industry has been injecting into the sector for the last decade. We shouldn’t forget this in the evolving legislative landscape,” said Ton Emans, president of Plastics Recyclers Europe.
“The diversity of our finalists is a testament to the remarkable progress we have seen in the circular and sustainable use of plastics in the seven years since the Awards first opened,” added Matt Barber, global events director at PRSE’s organiser Crain Communications.
Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 Finalists
Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year - plastic parts used in automotive and electrical products incorporating recycled material:
- Borcycle GD3600SY, Borealis AG, Plastivaloire, Stellantis
- Electrolux 900 Series, Electrolux AB
- Lower Leg Stiffener, Ford Otosan Otomotiv San. A.Ş.
- Surfact, Sustainable Asset Tracker, Aion AS and Surfact AS
- Technogym Excite - Run Excite, Technogym Spa - Sirmax Spa
Building & Construction Product of the Year - interior and exterior construction products of all types:
- Myral insulation panel, Myral & Benvic
- Polystorm-R Modular Cell, Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation
- Purple SOLO, Purple Alternative Surface
- RPS Skimmer, Fluidra
- epsoNATURE rHDPE material solutions for playground applications, epsotech
Household & Leisure Product of the Year - covering all types of domestic and leisure goods with recycled content:
- Berry Picker, Gardena
- Blue Finn chair, Bywyd B.V.
- ESSENS - Limited edition World earth day, Samsonite, Aarova, LyondellBasell-Tivaco- QCP
- F385 CIRC-CASE IPHONE, IWK Institute for materials technology and plastics processing / FREITAG lab. ag / Pfister Werkzeugbau AG / ARGO workshop for handicapped persons in Davos
- Ghost, HARPER COLLECTIVE
- KID’S TRAY SLEDGE - TRILUGIK BLUE, Decathlon
- Monopoly cards, Borealis Polymers
- OceanUrn, Beologic NV, FUNICO NV, Plastix A/S
- Shopping Basket with Easy-Clean handle, Aion AS
- The winery collection, Healix B.V. and Elho
- H2O Active Eco Vibe Water Bottle, PF Concept, Bantam Materials (Prevented Ocean Plastic) & Berry Global
- Tide Watch - Dutch made from Ocean Plastics, Healix B.V. and TideWatches
Plastic Packaging Product of the Year - judged on design innovation with recycled content and design for recycling:
- Pallet Poseidon 04PAL005, Sirmax New Life SRL - Lucyplast SPA
- Handy Fresh Ocean, Tide Ocean SA
- Nivea Sun lotion bottle fully made of post-consumer recycled plastics, Beiersdorf AG & Morssinkhof Plastics Heerenveen B.V.
- Recycled Thermal Bag, Jolly Plastic, Oikos, Montello
- Somat All in 1 Power Gel Dishwashing Bottles with 100% grey rHDPE, Henkel and ALPLA
- TANDIL 3-in-1 Caps, ALDI SÜD Dienstleistungs-SE & Co. oHG
- Tissue wrapping, Borealis, Raniplast
- WILDmailingbag, WILDPLASTIC
- Recycled plastic recycling and waste sacks, First Mile
Product Technology Innovation of the Year - improving recyclability of plastic products or incorporating recycled materials in product production:
- rPP PCR with AD CleanFlake, Avery Dennison
- CESA Unify A4R, Avient Corporation / Prezero / Jelenia Plast
- ColorMatrix AAnchor, Avient Corporation
- Fishy Filaments, Fillamentum Manufacturing Czech, s. R. O.
- Greyparrot Waste Intelligence Platform, Greyparrot
- NextCycle IML decorated salt shakers for JOZO, Multi-Color Corporation
- rPET BNT 75/80, Mission PET GmbH
- OMYALOOP, OMYA
- TACOIL, Plastic Energy
- Wrap around label film with 30% mechanically recycled post-consumer PP, Taghleef Industries
- Regenerated MMA, Trinseo
- 100% recycled Repsol Reciclex m-LLDPE/LDPE, REPSOL
- Closed Big Bag loop, Nordic Plast & Thrace Polybulk
Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year - increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling processes:
- BAUSANO E-GO R TECHNOLOGY, BAUSANO SPA
- SORTEX A-GlowVision, Buhler UK
- Evoluzione series granulators: Innovative cutting chamber design for post-consumer plastics, CMG Granulators
- ZSK FilCo, Coperion GmbH
- OMNI Recycling Technology, Gneuss
- DRD Dry Cleaning Machine, M-A-S Maschinen- und Anlagenbau Schulz GmbH
- Max-AI Total VIS, Max-AI
- Condenso, Piovan Spa
- Deep WashR, Plasmaq
- DischargePro technology for new melt filter series Laserfilter 2/356, Powerfil a Business Unit of EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH
- HyPET HPP5e Recycled Melt to Preform (RMTP) system, Husky Technologies
Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year - individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to European plastics recycling:
- Eric Canaia, CEO, FIMIC
- Mattias Philipsson, CEO, Svensk Plastatervinning/ Swedish Plastic Recycling
- Paul Mayhew, General Manager, MBA Polymers UK
- Raffi Schieir, Founder and Director, Bantam Materials UK, Prevented Ocean Plastic
- Vicente Olmos Jorge, CEO and Founder, SINTAC Recycling
The judging panel for the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 comprises Manfred Hackl, Mik Van Gaever and Flor Peña Herron, the 2023, 2022 and 2021 Plastics Recycling Ambassadors. They are joined by Ton Emans, president of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE); Rune Thoralfsson, owner and director of plastic film recycler Norfolier GreenTec AS and Karen Laird, editor of Sustainable Plastics.
The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRS Europe.
The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRS Europe) brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practices, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. In 2023 PRS Europe attracted more than 8,500 visitors from across Europe and more than 80 different countries internationally.