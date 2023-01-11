PlastikCity Pavilion returns for Interplas 2023

In 2023, Interplas, the definitive and longest running UK plastics exhibition will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. Amidst a host of exciting features and new developments is the return of the PlastikCity pavilion for the third edition since its debut in 2017.

The PlastikCity Pavilion was first introduced at Interplas in 2017 and following a successful second outing in 2021 the show organisers, Interplas Events Ltd, part of the Rapid News Group and PlastikCity are delighted to announce it is back for Interplas 2023, from 26 – 28 September at the NEC Birmingham.

The pavilion is designed to provide opportunities for high-quality UK & Irish suppliers that may not normally exhibit at the show, for example, suppliers who may not have the resources to occupy a large individual stand, or who wish to dip their toe in the water for the first time to assess the benefits.

As a result of exhibiting in 2017 and 2021 several PlastikCity members have gone on to take a larger place on the show floor with the experience that their time on the PlastikCity Pavilion has given them confidence they can achieve return on investment.

Duncan Wood, CEO, Interplas stated, “We are delighted that Carl, Jess and the PlastikCity Pavilion are back for 2023. It is a big year for Interplas with our 75th birthday celebrations and this pavilion presents a great opportunity for smaller companies to join the party. The PlastikCity Pavilion is a firm fixture on the show floor at Interplas and we look forward to seeing the breadth of suppliers on there that our visitors will be able to connect with.”

Carl Futcher, Managing Director at PlastikCity added, “We’re thrilled to once again bring the PlastikCity Pavilion to Interplas, especially for this special commemorative edition of the show. With over 100 of our partner companies exhibiting, and 20 more SMEs attending alongside us on the pavilion, the show is set to be a highlight of 2023 for the UK plastics industry.

“The PlastikCity Pavilion is a great way for companies who aren’t regular exhibitors to test the waters and attend the show in a low-stress and affordable manner. You still receive all the benefits of a full exhibitor, and the Pavilion always generates a buzz on the show floor.

“We’ve had strong interest in our 20 available pavilion pods already, so if you’d like any more information regarding the package and benefits of attending Interplas, please get in touch with our team without delay!”

Application process

Interplas and PlastikCity are currently taking bookings for 2023 and encourage companies to get in touch quickly to reserve and book their slot as booths on the pavilion are predicted to fill up quickly.

Please contact Will Clarke at will@plastikcity.co.uk for more information and to reserve your spot on the pavilion for September 2023. This opportunity is available to current PlastikCity Partners only.

For all other Interplas booking enquiries contact mandy.obrien@rapidnews.com.