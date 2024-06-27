Plastribution: Breaking the corporate events mould

Key Highlights:

Plastribution aims to replicate festival spirit in the upcoming Festival of Polymer Innovation (FOPI) creating a welcoming atmosphere for people at all levels of business, where all feel inspired to learn and share ideas.

The centre-piece of FOPI will be the event’s ‘Mainstage’ - a platform for industry influencers from manufacturing and material development to take the spotlight and share their company's latest technologies and innovations.

The festival will feature entertainment throughout the day, including bands and musical talent from familiar faces across UK plastics.

It’s official, festival season is now here and, despite our very British ability to remain chirpy through what felt like the drabbest of winters, it’s difficult to deny that there’s much more positivity in the air with a little sunshine.

With this in mind, we sat down with Phil Little, Plastribution Group’s newly appointed technical & business development manager, alongside other industry peers to discuss the vision for the Festival of Polymer Innovation (FOPI) - a festival-themed event that will bring people from the plastics sector together like no other.

From Glasto to Plasto: A new spin

Taking inspiration from the likes of Glastonbury Festival, FOPI aims to boldly side-step the more conventional style of corporate events in favour of something novel. “It’s amazing to see that industry gatherings have made such a strong resurgence in the post-pandemic years, particularly as I remember murmurings at the time that virtual events and conferences would become the new norm. Happily, I think it’s clear to see we’re all still human and there’s a desire for real-world social interaction!” said Little.

“Our ambition with FOPI is to deliver something different that combines educational, networking and social aspects in equal measure. We are hosting an event with a broader appeal to showcase everything exciting that’s going on in polymers, regardless of what sector you operate in or your role.” British festivals have always united people, regardless of generation or background. With FOPI, Plastribution aims to replicate some of that spirit, creating a welcoming atmosphere for people at all levels of business, fostering an environment where all feel inspired to ask questions, learn and share interesting thoughts and ideas.

Monomers of rock: A line-up for the ages

Plastribution took little time in onboarding industry allies, signing up the likes of the Ministry of Justice, Ducor Petrochemicals, Notpla, UBQ, Engel and Summit Systems to their ever-evolving line-up of exciting acts, all of whom will be present as part of a mini-exhibition. Wayne Ball, sales director at ENGEL UK, said: "This event allows us to be involved in something really exciting, the chance to showcase our latest technology to people in a truly different way."

Similarly, Ewan Hyde, business development manager at Avalon Plastics, added: "We are really looking forward to seeing something different in the industry. It’s important to us to meet new people and share ideas."

Welcome to the ‘Mainstage’

In true festival fashion, the centre-piece of FOPI will be the event’s ‘Mainstage’ - a platform for industry influencers from manufacturing and material development to take the spotlight and share their company's latest technologies and innovations.

The mainstage will feature talks and demonstrations on the latest pioneering solutions in material handling, process cooling, and intelligent machinery systems. A range of Plastribution supply partners will also be on hand to share their latest innovations including edible materials, climate-positive solutions and highly technically demanding compounds for the most extreme of needs. Presenters will be given 20-minute, fully compered slots, allowing for short and punchy solutions-focused presentations with no time for B-sides. In addition, the festival will feature entertainment throughout the day, including bands and musical talent from familiar faces across UK plastics.

A space to innovate

Phil and the team explored many venue options for FOPI, ultimately leading to what they believe to be something special at the Heart of England Conference Centre.

“The space is large, which affords us a lot of freedom to open the event to a large number of guests. With this in mind, we also encourage our show partners that exhibit to use this space creatively,” he added.

“The venue has plenty of parking and it’s only 10 minutes or so from Birmingham airport, alongside its associated train station and hotels. Accessibility is great too, so we hope to be able to attract a diverse cross-section of the industry.”

Setting a new standard for industry events

Plastribution's Festival of Polymer Innovation represents a significant leap forward in industry collaboration and innovation. By creating an environment that is both informative and inclusive, FOPI sets a new standard for how industry advancements are shared and celebrated. Just as ‘Glastonbury’ has become an iconic event in the music world, FOPI aims to become a landmark event in the polymer industry.

Phil summarised in his own words: “We can’t wait to welcome guests through the door at the Heart of England events centre on 4 September 2024. Although we can’t guarantee the sunshine, I have no doubt that our team can put together a fantastic celebration of UK polymers.”

To find out more and to secure your free ticket, visit www.polymerfestival.com.