PPXX Online goes live

The organisers of PPXX Amsterdam recently launched PPXX Online for the industry as many were not able to attend in person from 6-8 September 2021. PPXX Online is now accessible through the conference website.

Users will be able to access the 48 videoed in-person presentations as well as the 22 PowerPoint voice-over presentations, papers in PDF format and speaker bios. In addition, users have access to sponsor and exhibitor profiles and links to their home pages. It is also interesting to note that users will be able to post questions and comments directly to the speakers.

Papers delivered at the conference embrace the technical and business developments in plastic pipe systems from around the world. One such example is the transportation of hydrogen gas in plastic pipe systems. Additionally, other technical papers delve deep into the evaluations of nano-additives in U-PVC pipes; allowable scratch depth recommendations for polyethylene pressure pipe; experimental determination of the effects of liquid hydrocarbon on the long-term creep rupture of PA-12 pressure pipe grades; use of PE100-HT as conduits for high voltage underground cables... and many more.

PPXX Online will be live for thirty days from 15 November 2021.

The Plastics Pipe Conference Association (PPCA) hosts the main event every two years rotating between Europe and North America. PPCA announced their next main event, PPXXI, to be hosted 26-28 September 2023 in Lake Buena Vista Florida, US.