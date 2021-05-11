Day 1 at PVC 2021

We are excited to be a media partner for PVC 2021 and looking forward to an insightful few days.

Guest speakers Vincent Stone (Vinyl Plus), Mark Miodownik (University College London) and Geir Tuft (INOVYN) joined the session on day 1 to talk about the efforts with PVC manufacturing, innovating with PVC, how to reach net-zero by 2050, as well as looking a what is the story that has to be told to get the public on board with the efforts to get where PVC needs to be.

With regard to public data, have you accessed information contained in REACH registration dossiers on the European Chemicals Agency website? Companies must include uses for their substances in registration dossiers and this information is disseminated.

Mark Miodownik, Professor of Materials & Society University College London: "Yes, we have. I think the case of some polymer types its very comprehensive. There’s a disconnect between the raw material and the pre product – there is a lack of clear information about the product coming into the home and that needs resolving. It is not clear to the citizen as well as local authorities."

Would advertising to the public to differentiate between PVC from other plastics be worthwhile?

Geir Tuft, CEO Inovyn: "The answer is yes. We need to be better at explaining what we are doing, why we are doing it sustainably and what value it provides a society. I bet most people don’t know that the jacket they are wearing for example contains plastic. "

Line up for Day 2

09:00 – 09:40

REACH and PVC: Latest Developments and New Requirements

Chris Howick, INOVYN

09:00 - 09:40

Science, Policy and Public Opinion - How the Wheel Turns

Michaela Mastrantinio, European Plasticisers

10:15 – 10:40

Towards Sustainability: Japan's Response to Marine Litter and More Plastic Recycling

Hido Shindo, Vinyl Environment Council Japan

11:10 – 11:35

Circular Economy with PVC in Healthcare

Ole Grondahl Hansen, PVC Med Alliance

14:00 – 14:25

Innovative Continuous Kneading Technology for PVC Compounding

Dino Kudrass, Buss AG

16:30 – 16:55

PVC Window Recycling from a UK Perspective

Simon Scholes, VEKA Recycling Ltd