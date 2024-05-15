Record-breaking NPE2024: The Plastics Show officially wraps in Orlando

Key Highlights:

The Plastics Show concluded a momentous week with an incredible turnout that has reinforced its position as the premier plastics industry event in the Americas. Over 50,000 registrants signed up for the show.

This year’s show welcomed new faces, with 63% of attendees experiencing their very first NPE. NPE2024 has made history with one of the youngest audiences ever recorded. 30% of attendees were under the age of 40, marking the growing enthusiasm for innovation, sustainability and the promising future of the plastics industry.

NPE2024’s global reach re-established its reputation as the international gathering place of the plastics industry in the Americas.

More than 15,000 international registrants marked the most international show in NPE's history. Representatives from 133 countries – or 68.2% of nations worldwide – registered to attend the global plastics trade show. This is a 9.9% increase of countries registered at NPE2018, demonstrating the exchange of industry innovation and ideas on a global scale, and further shaping the path of international plastics collaboration and solutions. This strong international presence was further underscored by sold-out events like the FLiP & Sip Reception, drawing in more than 1,000 attendees and the Women in Plastics Breakfast, which attracted almost 600 attendees

“Witnessing the entire plastics industry reunite at NPE2024 was truly inspiring,” said Matt Seaholm, PLASTICS’ President and CEO. “We were thrilled to welcome familiar attendees, visitors from all over the globe and the next generation of plastics professionals. We cannot wait to see the incredible innovations and collaborations that will emerge from everyone who attended and are proud to say that we produced a historic, can’t-miss event in the plastics industry.”

The NPE team looks forward to the next show happening May 3-7, 2027, in Orlando, FL.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organisation that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $548 billion U.S. industry.

PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the seventh largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show.