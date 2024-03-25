SPRA offers free Polymer Study Tours for first-hand polymer industry insights

In conjunction with IOM3, the Scottish Plastics and Rubber Association (SPRA) announced the return of the Polymer Study Tour to Scotland in 2024.

The Polymer Study Tours are a FREE, two-day course for 11-18 design technology teachers with the aim to improve subject knowledge relating to polymers, provide ideas for practical teaching and give an insight into the plastics industry.

The Polymer Study Tours give first hand experience of the polymer industry in action. They consist of lectures, practical sessions using readily available resources to demonstrate key polymer-related concepts, industry tours, and discussion opportunities based on detailed information sent out beforehand. The course designers have liaised closely with Design & Technology teachers when devising the programme so that it links closely with the polymer topics in the 11 to 18 curriculum.

This year the tour will be held at WHS Plastics, Larkhall on 31st May to 1st June and it is open to all teachers to register. There are a maximum of 12 places available.