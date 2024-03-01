TCT 3Sixty 2024: Registration now open for UK's definitive industrial 3D printing and AM event

Taking place across 5-6th June at the NEC Birmingham, TCT 3Sixty is the home of AM technologies in the UK and, for over 30 years, has been a must-attend for designers, engineers and buyers looking to evaluate, adopt or optimise 3D printing and additive manufacturing within their business.

Visitors can now register for free and start taking advantage of TCT 3Sixty's preshow networking features and recommendations.

Join thousands of attendees from leading organisations like Boeing, Rolls Royce and Stryker to see the latest AM hardware, materials and software from companies like EOS, Ricoh 3D, 3D Systems, JEOL, Matsuura, and WAAM, alongside inspiring applications and technology developments.

Attendees also get access to the free two-day TCT Summit, a multi-stage programme which showcases leading 3D printing users, thought-leaders and case studies. Last year, attendees heard from speakers at Collins Aerospace, Natural History Museum, JCB, and more.

In addition to two days on the show floor at TCT 3Sixty, the TCT UK AM User Group meeting will return following its inaugural event in 2023. Taking place the day before the show, this invitation-only event brings together current users of AM technologies to share learnings and discuss challenges to help drive UK adoption forward. The annual TCT Awards will also return for its 6th edition with a black tie awards ceremony on June 5th, which celebrates the best 3D printing technologies, applications and collaborations.

To attend TCT 3Sixty, register for free at tct3sixty.com.