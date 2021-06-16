The National Composites Centre Becomes Supporting Partner of the Advanced Materials Series of Events

Fluency Marketing has announced that The National Composites Centre (NCC) has become a supporting partner of its Advanced Materials suite of events.

The NCC is the composites industry's research and development partner. With access to state-of-the-art technology and excellent composites engineering capabilities, the NCC works with the composites industry to help solve the most complex engineering challenges.

Under the partnership, the NCC will provide speakers at the events from its pool of world-class engineers. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with the NCC team at each event. This partnership provides another benefit to NCC members who will now receive 20 per cent discount to attend the series of events.

Gemma Smith, Fluency Marketing Managing Director, said: "We are excited to announce this partnership with the NCC. The NCC plays such a prominent role in the development and promotion of the composites industry. We look forward to working with them as our events grow and develop."

Jools Granville, Director of Marketing and Communications at the NCC, added: “We’re delighted to be able to support these industry specific events. There has never been a better time for innovators to explore the use of advanced materials to deliver step change in their industry to drive a sustainable net zero future. We’re looking forward to engaging with organisations across many sectors to help them solve the challenges they face.”