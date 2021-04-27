VEKA Compounds Sponsors PVC 2021

VEKA Compounds, the polymer division of VEKA Recycling Ltd, is supporting the forthcoming PVC 2021 event as part of what the firm’s Managing Director Simon Scholes calls ‘positive engagement’ in the rigid plastics industry. The event, the World's leading forum on polyvinyl chloride, will be taking place in a virtual format, on 10th, 11th and 12th May 2021. Featuring more than 50 speakers covering all aspects of the PVC sector, VEKA Compounds is the only sponsor specialising in the processing and marketing of recycled PVC-U.

“VEKA Group is the world’s largest manufacturer of products manufactured in PVC-U and for thirty years has pioneered the recycling of a material that it regards as a key resource,” said Simon. “As our recently commissioned British plant represents the pinnacle of that experience by becoming the most advanced of its type in Europe, PVC 2021 is an ideal event through which we may show just how far our sector has come.”

PVC 2021 traditionally attracts the world’s greatest experts on all aspects of PVC, and Simon will deliver an address to delegates entitled ‘PVC Window Recycling from a UK Perspective’. “We are determined to drive up the actual and perceived quality of both the PVC-U recycling process and also of the material that we present to the market,” explained Simon. “It is crucial that we demonstrate that PVC-U is sustainable in tangible terms: that the material we process can be re-used and brought back to the market for a cycle of anything up to 350 years is a message that must be communicated. And that should begin with the industry itself.

“PVC 2021 provides us with an excellent forum through which we look forward to enjoying meaningful discussions with our colleagues in the industry,” added Simon. “Even on a virtual platform the conference and networking opportunities are of key importance to our industry.”