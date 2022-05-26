VinylPlus exceeds 810,000 tonnes of PVC recycling

During the 10th VinylPlus Sustainability Forum (#VSF2022), VinylPlus announced the results of the first year of its 2030 Commitment, which aims to contribute to addressing priorities at both European and global levels.

VinylPlus Managing Director Brigitte Dero introduced to an online audience live from Brussels the three pathways and twelve action areas identified through stakeholder consultations. These embrace the PVC value chain’s circularity, its advancement towards carbon neutrality, minimisation of the environmental footprint of the PVC production and products, and its engagement with stakeholders and global coalitions.

“With our Commitment to 2030,” Dero said, “we aim to contribute to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a particular focus on sustainable consumption and production, climate change and partnerships. This, in full alignment with relevant EU policies under the European Green Deal, such as the EU Circular Economy Action Plan and the EU Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability.”

Despite ongoing economic conditions, 810,775 tonnes of PVC waste were recycled and used in new products within the VinylPlus framework, which represents around 26.9% of the total PVC waste generated in 2021 in the EU-27, Norway, Switzerland and the UK.

VinylPlus’ recycling rate is above the 23.1% recycling rate estimated by AMI Consulting for the overall plastics recycling in Europe in 2021.

VinylPlus Chair Stefan Sommer added: “We have taken responsibility for accelerating the transition of the European PVC value chain to a more sustainable and circular industry. Our ambition is to be pacesetters in innovation and collaboration by acting at the forefront of the circular economy and sustainable development in the plastics sector.”

Since 2000, more than 7,000,000 tonnes of PVC have been recycled into new products, Sommer continued, preventing the equivalent of more than 14.5 million tonnes of CO2 being emitted.

#VSF2022 was also an opportunity to discuss how the European PVC industry will continue to work together to address circularity challenges, foster sustainable innovation and advance towards carbon neutrality, in the framework of the evolving policies under the EU Green Deal.

Launched in 2021, the VinylPlus Med project aims to recycle discarded single-use PVC medical devices through partnership with hospitals, waste management companies, recyclers, and the PVC industry. Initially launched in Belgium at the Europe Hospitals, VinylPlus Med now has more than 29 hospitals on the waiting list.

Caroline Van Der Perre, Co-Owner and Manager of Raff Plastics, also spoke at the event: “There are, unfortunately, still many materials that could be recycled but, due to unfavourable circumstances, are sent to landfill or incineration. A project such as VinylPlus Med ensures that everyone becomes aware and committed to working together for the renewal of raw materials.”

The VinylPlus Product Label Awards Ceremony concluded the event, celebrating the five VinylPlus partner companies that were awarded the Label in 2021 and 2022.

Now two years into its 10-year Commitment towards 2030, #VSF2022 reaffirmed the unity of the European PVC value chain and its dedication to creating a sustainable future. It will be interesting to observe what further progress in circularity and partnerships are made within the next two years and beyond.