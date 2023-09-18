AIMPLAS' MODALT project aims to accelerate development of 'electric mobility'

The MODALT project, led by ZELEROS with the participation of AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, the CMT Thermal Engines Institute of the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), and ZIUR Composite Solutions, aims to tackle this challenge and accelerates the development and validation of high-power electric mobility technologies.

This industrial research, funded by the Valencian Agency of Innovation (AVI), involves the design, prototyping, testing, and validation of a high-performance energy storage module and its integration into modular battery packs for high-power and energy electric mobility applications.

of Daniel Fons, Program Technical Leader at Zeleros, "Through MODALT we will generate differential knowledge to develop and manufacture more sustainable, lighter, safer, and long-lasting batteries. The storage module we are developing will contribute to unlocking high-performance electrified vehicle applications, as its design meets the power, energy, performance, and operational requirements demanded by these vehicles”.

Guillermo Ulldemolins, a researcher in sustainable and future mobility at AIMPLAS, added: "from a materials perspective, the use of thermoplastic composites enables the structural components of batteries, when they reach the end of their service life, to have a higher recyclability percentage compared to conventional systems, contributing to the circularity of the sector and making it more sustainable and environmentally conscious.”

Additionally, it is claimed the treatment and processing with thermoplastic matrixes allow the incorporation of conductive and fire-resistant particles, thereby achieving important properties such as electromagnetic shielding and fire resistance. Reinforcement with long fibers enables the production of high-stiffness materials without compromising impact resistance.

Aimplas says that as final deliverable of the project, a storage module will be designed and validated in the laboratory through experimental electrical, mechanical, and thermal tests, simulating various driving cycles.

The research is funded by the Generalitat Valenciana through the Valencian Agency of Innovation (AVI), with co-financing from the European Union under the FEDER Comunitat Valenciana 2021-2027 Program, as part of the 2022 Strategic Projects in Cooperation call.