All-electric 75 ton machine set to be Sumitomo (SHI) Demag's Interplas centrepiece

To mark Interplas turning 75, where 75 industry leaders that have shaped the profession will be recognised, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is making its own contribution announcing its exhibit centrepiece is a compact all-electric 75 ton machine.

× Expand Sumitomo

It is claimed that the IntElect 75 on display has been proven to lower energy consumption for mass-moulders by up to 75%. Additionally, the IntElect series now reportedly accounts for approximately 75% of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag‘s global order intake.

The company says that for productivity and energy efficiency, the IntElect 75 ticks all the boxes. Customers that have switched from a 100 ton hydraulic machine to the IntElect 75 regularly see their energy consumption fall, according to Sumitomo (SHI) Demag director Dave Raine.

Processors are also impressed by its exceptionally small physical footprint. Although compact, the IntElect2 75T has configurable options for tie bar spacing and mould height. Its unique toggle design also adds 10% more locking force, allowing moulders to produce components and use tools that may have historically required a larger 100 ton machine.

Numerous IntElect machines have already been commissioned and installed into production and cleanroom facilities throughout UK and Ireland. Side entry robots have been integrated on several to accommodate low ceiling heights sometimes encountered in cleanrooms.

At the Interplas exhibit, the IntElect 75 cell incorporates a linear 4-axis robot, as well as a storage and conveyor system with buffer and integrated boxing unit. All within a unit measuring 3.95m by 2.4m.

“Compared to our older ergotech machines, the IntElect 75 offers everything a 100 ton machine has, including the same 420mm x 420mm tie bar distances and a mould height range of 160-460mm. Only it’s more compact, and notably a much more efficient package,”emphasises sales manager Ashlee Gough. It also accommodates several screw sizes, ranging from 14mm to support micro-moulding projects, up to 40mm, further enhancing injection and dosing precision, which helps to reduce material waste.

“This is all done without sacrificing any floorspace, increasing productivity and using floor and vertical space more efficiently to increase output volumes per square metre,” adds Gough

The IntElect 75 comes equipped with a number of process control features and interfaces required to connect with other pieces of supporting equipment.

See the IntElect 75 at Interplas 75. Hall 4, Stand C40